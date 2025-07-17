WWEX Group Voted A Top 10 3PL In Inbound Logistics' 2025 Excellence Awards

Company makes top 5 debut in annual reader-voted rankings.

DALLAS, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WWEX Group , the third-party logistics (3PL) provider behind Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, has been voted #5 in Inbound Logistics' 2025 Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards in its first time appearing on the prestigious list. This debut highlights WWEX Group's mission to make it right for its customers by empowering its people to take ownership of outcomes and challenge themselves to create outstanding experiences for shippers.

"Our team is deeply honored by this recognition, especially because it comes from the customers we serve every day," said Tom Madine, CEO of WWEX Group. "We've built WWEX Group on the belief that logistics should make business easier, not harder. And it's our scale, people, tech and carrier partnerships that turn shipping into a real advantage for our customers."

A Full-Service 3PL Built for Modern Shipping

WWEX Group is one of the fastest growing logistics providers in the country, with deep expertise across small package shipping, less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload (TL) and specialty freight. As the largest non-retail authorized reseller of UPS®, the company delivers enterprise-grade parcel solutions to businesses of all sizes. This means WWEX Group is one of the only 3PLs to offer every shipping mode.

Through proprietary technology, WWEX Group also helps customers quote, book, track and analyze shipments in real time - creating visibility, control and actionable insights that transform logistics from an obstacle into a strategic advantage.

WWEX Group has previously been recognized by Transport Topics as the #4 Top Freight Brokerage and one of the Top 100 Logistics Companies for 2025, ranked at #17. The company is also the #2 largest privately held freight broker in the U.S.

"This ranking reflects the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams across all our prestigious brands," said Joel Clum, COO of WWEX Group. "We're building a customer experience that delivers speed, scale and simplicity. And this award validates that we are succeeding."

About the Awards

The Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL Excellence Awards are determined entirely by reader votes, with thousands of shippers and carriers nominating the logistics providers that deliver outstanding service, reliability and innovation. To enter the rankings in the top five is a strong recognition of WWEX Group's reputation as one of the most trusted names in logistics.

About WWEX Group

The WWEX Group family of brands, which includes Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz, Unishippers, JEAR Logistics and BLX Logistics, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 113,000+ customers across the country while helping move more than 53 million+ shipments per year. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

In 2024, the company had an annual systemwide revenue exceeding $4.4 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations. A highly selective carrier portfolio, proprietary technology, unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities provide clients with unmatched options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more about WWEX Group, visit .

