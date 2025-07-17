Correcting And Replacing: Brand New TV Show“AI For Humans” Officially Premieres Exploring The Limitless Potential Of Artificial Intelligence In Hong Kong

The series will showcase how Hong Kong leverages AI to advance smart city development, stimulate cross-industry synergy, and facilitate digital transformation across sectors. It offers viewers a comprehensive perspective on how AI is transforming city landscapes, driving industry upgrades, and improving citizens' quality of life.

Over 70 Distinguished Guests include, including but are not limited to:



Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry

Mr Simon Chan Sai-Ming, BBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

Dr Rocky Cheng, JP, CEO of Cyberport

Ir Tony Wong Chi-kong, JP, Commissioner for Digital Policy, Digital Policy Office

The Hon Rosanna LAW Shuk-pui, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism

The Hon Mable CHAN, JP, Secretary for Transport and Logistics

Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury

Mr Victor Tai Sheung-shing, JP, Under Secretary for Housing

Mr Hendrick Sin Hon-Tik, MH, JP, Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Funding Scheme Advisory Committee

Mr Duncan Yau, Legislative Council Member (Technology and Innovation Constituency)

Mr Chris Yeung Chin-pang, Assistant Director (Property Management), Hong Kong Housing Society

Professor Alexander Wai Ping-Kong, JP, President and Vice-Chancellor of Hong Kong Baptist University

Professor Yike GUO, BSc, PhD, Provost of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and the Director of the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre

Professor Hongxia Yang, Executive Director of PolyU Academy for Artificial Intelligence and Associate Dean (Global Engagement) of the Faculty of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Ir Professor Thomas Ho On-Sing, Chairman of the Construction Industry Council

Mr Alvin Kwock, CEO and Co-Founder of AIFT

Mr Guo Yong, Founder and Chairman of China Year (Beijing) Technology Co. Ltd

Dr Tao Xiaodong, Executive Director of iFLYTEK – Xunfei Healthcare Tech Co Ltd (2506)

Mr Sam Kwong, Senior Director of Product Management, Klook Mr Calvin Ng, CEO of ZA Bank

... And many more.

“Collaboration among the Government and the industry, academia, research and investment sectors“

The highly anticipated first episode will air on 19 July 2025 (Saturday) at 8:30 PM, uncovering the intricate ecosystem of AI development in Hong Kong. The episode focuses on the collaboration between five key sectors: the Government and the industry, academia, research and investment sectors, showcasing how these domains synergise to position Hong Kong as a leading smart city. Viewers will gain insights into how government policies are strengthening research capabilities, accelerating innovation commercialisation, and fostering a comprehensive innovation and technology ecosystem to give Hong Kong a competitive edge in the global tech race.

Episode 1 Highlights:

Prominent figures will share their visions, including Professor Sun Dong, JP (Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry), Mr Simon Chan Sai-Ming, BBS, JP (Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited), Dr Rocky Cheng, JP (CEO of Cyberport), Ir Tony Wong Chi-kong, JP (Commissioner for Digital Policy), The Hon Rosanna LAW Shuk-pui, JP (Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism), The Hon Mable CHAN, JP (Secretary for Transport and Logistics), Mr Joseph Chan Ho-lim, JP (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury), Ir Victor Tai Sheung-shing, JP (Under Secretary for Housing). In the second segment, industry leaders such as Mr Calvin Ng (CEO of ZA Bank), Mr Sam Kwong (Senior Director of Product Management at Klook), and Dr Tao Xiaodong (Executive Director of iFLYTEK – Xunfei Healthcare) will discuss diverse AI applications, from finance and healthcare to tourism and academia.

“AI for Humans” will explore AI's impact across various sectors in the following episodes,