Cushman & Wakefield: China Leads REIT Market Expansion In Asia While India's REIT Market Demonstrates Robust Growth
|Market
|Number of REITs
|Market Value (USD billion)
|Market Share (%)
|Japan
|57
|90.8
|38.5
|Singapore
|39
|67.4
|28.6
|Chinese Mainland
|58
|21.4
|9.1
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|16.1
|6.8
|India
|4
|11.0
|4.6
|Thailand
|38
|8.3
|3.5
|Malaysia
|18
|7.7
|3.2
|The Philippines
|8
|5.8
|2.5
|South Korea
|24
|5.3
|2.3
|Taiwan, China
|6
|21.0
|0.9
|Total
|263
|235.8
|100
Source: Bloomberg database, compiled by Cushman & Wakefield Valuation & Advisory Services
Expansion of C-REIT market
The year 2024 saw a breakthrough in C-REIT issuance with 29 new REIT products, including 19 real estate-backed REITs. This represented the highest annual issuance recorded to date. Among product categories, consumer infrastructure REITs led the issuance count with seven new listings, followed by industrial park REITs with six launches. Heading into 2025, the market has maintained its robust trajectory with six REITs launched in Q1, including five real estate-backed products. As of March 31, 2025, a total of 64 public infrastructure REITs were listed in the Chinese mainland, marking a significant period of growth in the market.
Chris Yang, Senior Director, Head of REITs Practice Group, China, at Cushman & Wakefield said,“The C-REIT market has achieved a historic milestone in 2024, in both market value expansion and new product issuance. This surge reflects both greater investor confidence in infrastructure-backed REITs and the success of new issuances in retail and industrial REITs. Looking ahead, we anticipate further diversification and expansion as regulatory frameworks evolve to attract both domestic and international investors.”
Global capability centres drive leasing demand for India office REITs
India's office asset REITs have attracted a considerable share of demand from global capability centres (GCCs), which is an important growth driver for India's office markets. At a Pan-India level, GCCs have accounted for 28%–29% of gross leasing volume on average over the last four quarters up to Q1 2025. In contrast, REIT landlords were able to achieve a much higher share, at 40%–60% of total leasing demand from GCC firms, rendering institutionally owned assets the preferred choice for many multinational occupiers.
Somy Thomas, Executive Managing Director, Valuations and Co- Head, Capital Markets, India at Cushman & Wakefield commented,“India's REIT market continues to carve a strong trajectory, with exceptional growth seen across the office sector. Multinational companies, especially GCCs have driven record leasing activity, which now accounts for a significant share of the nation's Grade A office stock. There has also been a growing preference among occupiers for premium grade assets, thereby significantly benefiting REITs. All three office REITs in India achieved occupancy rates close to 90% at the end of Q1 2025.”See also UNESCO and SACIT Join Hands with ICONCRAFT to Celebrate Thai Artisans and Thailand's Creative Cities Network
A fourth office REIT in India is expected to make its listing debut by the end of the calendar year 2025. With 48 million sq ft of Pan-India Grade A office space (37 million sq ft operational and 11 million sq ft under development), Knowledge Realty Trust, which is backed by Blackstone and Sattva Developers is expected to become one of the largest real estate investment trusts listed in India.
Looking Ahead
The Asia REIT market is poised for continued evolution as it navigates the dual forces of mature market stabilization and emerging market expansion.“We expect the mature markets of Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong to focus on enhancing operational efficiencies while grappling with the challenges posed by global monetary policy shifts. On the other hand, emerging markets, particularly the Chinese mainland, India and Thailand are expected to continue to grow, bolstered by strong economic fundamentals and supportive regulatory frameworks”, noted Catherine Chen.
Cushman & Wakefield's report also noted that data centre and hospitality REITs are expected to remain highly visible on investors' radar, driven by AI advancements and recovery in the tourism sector respectively. Additionally, M&A activity is likely to pick up as players seek scale and diversification to better weather market fluctuations.Please click here to download the report.
Legal Disclaimer:
