Common Species Vital For Stability Of Food Webs, Study Shows

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The loss of common flora and fauna species can make food webs unstable, with big consequences for entire ecosystems, a Swiss study has shown. This content was published on July 17, 2025 - 11:31 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

An international team led by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich modelled the effects of various extinction scenarios on regional food webs in Switzerland for the first time.

To do this, the researchers created a complex network with over 280,000 feeding relationships between around 7,800 species of plants, vertebrates and invertebrates. The researchers then simulated the loss of species from various habitat types.

