Common Species Vital For Stability Of Food Webs, Study Shows
An international team led by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich modelled the effects of various extinction scenarios on regional food webs in Switzerland for the first time.
To do this, the researchers created a complex network with over 280,000 feeding relationships between around 7,800 species of plants, vertebrates and invertebrates. The researchers then simulated the loss of species from various habitat types.More More Biodiversity loss in Switzerland in six graphs
This content was published on Jul 23, 2024 Biodiversity loss in the Alpine nation is above the world average, and over a third of animal and plant species are endangered. Can the trend be reversed?Read more: Biodiversity loss in Switzerland in six graph
