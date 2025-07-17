Ladies Of Guadalupe At The Debutante Festival In Panama

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Debutante Festival was held recently at the Union Club of Panama. It is organized by the Ladies of Guadalupe and is held annually to raise funds for programs for children, youth, and senior citizens in Panama. This year marked the 70th anniversary of the festival, which began in 1955. Twenty-six young ladies participated, performing a stage show based on fans as a symbol of femininity, faith, and service-values of the Association of Guadalupanas Ladies.

The funds raised will be allocated to welfare projects and programs throughout 2025. During the event, President Cecilia Díaz de Fábrega announced the Sponsor a Camper campaign, which seeks to provide scholarships for girls from vulnerable neighborhoods to attend Camp Guadalupano. The Ladies of Guadalupe are a non-profit association founded in 1949 in Panama City, dedicated to worshipping Our Lady of Guadalupe and performing charitable and assistance work in low-income communities.