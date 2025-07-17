Ladies Of Guadalupe At The Debutante Festival In Panama -
The funds raised will be allocated to welfare projects and programs throughout 2025. During the event, President Cecilia Díaz de Fábrega announced the Sponsor a Camper campaign, which seeks to provide scholarships for girls from vulnerable neighborhoods to attend Camp Guadalupano. The Ladies of Guadalupe are a non-profit association founded in 1949 in Panama City, dedicated to worshipping Our Lady of Guadalupe and performing charitable and assistance work in low-income communities.
