SMT Scharf AG: Jian Liu Elected As New Chairman Of The Supervisory Board
|
EQS-News: SMT Scharf AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
SMT Scharf AG: Jian Liu elected as new Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Hamm, 17 July 2025 – SMT Scharf AG (WKN A3DRAE; ISIN DE000A3DRAE2), one of the world's leading suppliers of bespoke transport solutions and logistics systems for underground mining, has announced that the Supervisory Board elected Mr. Jian Liu as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board at today's meeting. The District Court of Hamm had previously approved the application to appoint Mr. Jian Liu as a new member of the Supervisory Board.
“I am really looking forward to my new role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SMT Scharf AG and I am grateful for the confidence shown in me. SMT Scharf is a proven specialist in mining equipment and also firmly established in the Chinese coal-mining industry which fits perfectly with my own professional career. I would like to focus specifically on contributing my long-standing experience gained in managerial posts in the Shandong Energy and Yankuang Energy Group and support the company in maintaining its further growth trajectory”, as Jian Liu explains.
Mr. Jian Liu currently occupies various management roles in the mining and energy sectors. Since January 2021, he has acted as the Deputy CEO of Shandong Energy Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Liu has also been CEO of Yunding Technology Co., Ltd. since November 2021 and a member of the Managing Board of Yankuang Energy Group Co., Ltd. since April 2023. Previously, Mr. Liu had held managerial positions at Yankuang Energy Group Co., Ltd. and several of the Group's coal mines from 2001 to 2021.
The change in the Supervisory Board has been brought about by Mr. Li Zhang's resignation from the Supervisory Board. Due to the fact that he was assuming a new, high-level role in the sister company of the main shareholder, the Yankuang Energy Group, and the resulting changes in his responsibilities, Mr. Zhang had stepped down from his position of member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SMT Scharf with immediate effect. The Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Prof. Dr. Ferdinand Bernhard Mager, had therefore assumed the role of the Chairman in the interim as per the articles of association and in accordance with the law.
Company profile
The SMT Scharf Group develops, manufactures and services transportation equipment for underground mining as well as for tunnel construction. The main products include captivated railway systems that are deployed worldwide primarily in hard coal mines as well as in mines for gold, platinum and other metals. They are needed to transport material and personnel with payloads of up to 48 tonnes and on routes with gradients of up to 35 degrees. In addition, SMT Scharf supplies the mining sector with chairlifts. Since 2018, SMT Scharf's diverse portfolio has also included rubber-tyred diesel and electric vehicles for mining and tunnelling, including loaders, scissor lifts and underground trucks. As part of the further diversification of the business, the product range has been successfully expanded since 2019 to include electronic components and control systems for mining and other industries. Overall, the SMT Scharf Group operates its own subsidiaries in seven countries and has agents around the world. Further information about the SMT Scharf Group can be found online at .
Contact
Investor Relations
17.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment