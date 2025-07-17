Verve Group expands Executive Team positioning the Company for further growth





Proven leaders elevated to Executive Team

Clear split of responsibilities to support further growth and value creation Increased focus on scaling unified operations and accelerating product innovation

Stockholm, 17 July 2025 – Verve Group SE (ISIN: SE0018538068), a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, today announced key additions and transitions within its executive leadership team. The changes reflect the Group's strong internal talent pipeline and its focus on integration, product innovation, and sustainable scalability.

The appointments also mark the successful progression of Verve's multi-year integration and unification efforts, following a series of strategic acquisitions. With these structural changes nearing completion, Verve is now ideally positioned to further grow its advertising software platform.

Executive Leadership Team

The newly composed executive management team of Verve and their respective focus will be as follows:

Christian Duus – Chief Finance Officer (CFO)

. Focus on finance, ICS, IR, Corp Communications and M&A

Sameer Sondhi – Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

. Focus on supply side, SSP and marketplace commerce and operations

Mishel Alon – Chief Business Officer (CBO)

. Focus on demand side, DSP and Brand and Agencies commerce and operations

(previously CEO of Verve's latest acquisition Jun Group)

Prasanna Prasad – Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

. Focus on engineering, platforms, infrastructure, data and AI for the Group

(previously CTO supply side)

David Philippson – Chief Product Officer (CPO)

. Focus on product development and innovation for the Group

(previously Founder and CEO of Verve's DSP Dataseat)

Alex Stil – Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

. Focus on corporate strategy, strategic cooperations, integrations and marketing

Remco Westermann – Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

. Focus on general management, HR, legal and member of the Board



Leadership Transition in Verve's O&O consumer business

After nearly 15 years with the company, Jens Knauber, current COO of Verve Group and responsible for Verve's O&O business, will step down as COO of Verve and CEO of gamigo. In his role as CEO of gamigo, he will be succeeded by Wolfgang Duhr, currently COO of gamigo, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on operational excellence of Verve's O&O activities.

“This evolution of our leadership team represents a major milestone in the strategic transformation of Verve Group,” said Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group SE.“We're bringing together operational and technological excellence, strong data depth, and product innovation under one unified structure - with leaders who have already proven their impact within our organization. Also, I thank Jens for his extraordinary contribution and for his great cooperation, having worked together for more than a decade,”

The changes of the executive team have been decided by the board and will be implemented by 30 July. Further information about Verve Group and its subsidiaries can be found at



Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

...

Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

...



About Verve

Verve Group is a fast-growing software platform in the advertising technology industry, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission“Let's make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app, connected TV and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 33 percent over the past four years reaching net revenues of 437 million euros in 2024 with an adj. EBITDA margin of 30 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: ....