Naidu Envisions Pole Position For Andhra Pradesh In India By 2047
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Naidu presented a strategic roadmap aimed at achieving rapid economic development, employment generation, and global competitiveness.
The vision includes making Andhra Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy and ensuring high standards in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
Naidu stressed the importance of long-term planning to elevate the state's global standing and improve the quality of life for every citizen.
A key highlight of his speech was the revival and expansion of the Amaravati capital project. He announced that the capital would be developed in three phases and reiterated his commitment to building a world-class administrative city.
The plan includes integrating modern technology and sustainable practices into Amaravati's development.
Naidu also emphasised the need for inclusive growth, stating that every section of society must benefit from the state's progress. He called for a transparent, accountable government and said that public feedback would be central to policy formulation.
Addressing employment, Naidu pledged to provide jobs to the youth through investments in IT, industries, and skill development.
He also announced measures to support farmers, boost agricultural output, and promote entrepreneurship.
The CM underlined Andhra Pradesh's potential to lead in innovation, sustainability, and governance if guided by a clear long-term vision.
His address concluded with a call for unity and collective effort to achieve the ambitious goal of becoming India's top state by 2047.
