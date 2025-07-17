MHI-AP Awarded Long-Term Service Contract For The Garabogazkarbamid Fertilizer Plant In Turkmenistan
-
MHI-AP signs three-year service contract for Turkmenistan's largest fertilizer operation plant
MHI-AP will deliver comprehensive after-sales support to enhance the plant's long-term reliability
Garabogazkarbamid Fertilizer Plant internal facade
TOKYO, July 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., has successfully entered into a three-year service contract with the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" (TH), the operator of Turkmenistan's largest fertilizer operation plant, also known as the Garabogazkarbamid Fertilizer Plant.
MHI-AP is an after-sales services hub for chemical plants delivered by MHI Group all over the world. Under this contract, MHI-AP will deliver spare parts for critical rotating equipment, such as gas turbine generators, heavy duty compressors and pumps from MHI Group companies, as well as other spare parts and consumables. Services will be provided in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation.
"Collaborations and strategic partnerships with industry players such as TH are important to meet the evolving needs of diverse customers across sectors," said Takehiko Kikuchi, Chief Regional Officer, APAC and India, MHI. "We remain committed to providing high quality after-sales services that will ensure smooth operations for our customers."
This initiative reflects MHI Group's broader strategy to support customers across the full project lifecycle - from EPC execution to plant operations. Through this project, MHI Group will ensure stable and reliable operations at this plant, contributing to its aim to provide highly reliable plants globally.
MHI Group will contribute to the world by providing our dedicated support for clients' reliable plant operation.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's leading industrial firms. Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward more information, visit .
About MHI Group
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Engineering, Construct, Engineering
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment