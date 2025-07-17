MHI-AP Awarded Long-Term Service Contract For The Garabogazkarbamid Fertilizer Plant In Turkmenistan



MHI-AP signs three-year service contract for Turkmenistan's largest fertilizer operation plant MHI-AP will deliver comprehensive after-sales support to enhance the plant's long-term reliability

TOKYO, July 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., has successfully entered into a three-year service contract with the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" (TH), the operator of Turkmenistan's largest fertilizer operation plant, also known as the Garabogazkarbamid Fertilizer Plant.

MHI-AP is an after-sales services hub for chemical plants delivered by MHI Group all over the world. Under this contract, MHI-AP will deliver spare parts for critical rotating equipment, such as gas turbine generators, heavy duty compressors and pumps from MHI Group companies, as well as other spare parts and consumables. Services will be provided in partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation.

"Collaborations and strategic partnerships with industry players such as TH are important to meet the evolving needs of diverse customers across sectors," said Takehiko Kikuchi, Chief Regional Officer, APAC and India, MHI. "We remain committed to providing high quality after-sales services that will ensure smooth operations for our customers."

This initiative reflects MHI Group's broader strategy to support customers across the full project lifecycle - from EPC execution to plant operations. Through this project, MHI Group will ensure stable and reliable operations at this plant, contributing to its aim to provide highly reliable plants globally.

MHI Group will contribute to the world by providing our dedicated support for clients' reliable plant operation.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific (MHI-AP)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), one of the world's leading industrial firms. Located in Singapore, the Asia Pacific headquarters supports the growth of markets in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, India, Australia and other parts of the region. MHI-AP builds on its global outlook and deep local insights to deliver integrated solutions to the region in urban development and infrastructure, energy and utilities, as well as logistics and transportation. As a market leader in Asia Pacific, MHI-AP provides reliable and innovative solutions that move the world forward more information, visit .

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit or follow our insights and stories on

