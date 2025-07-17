Babasharo TV Among Top Global Youtube Channels For Children's Education

Kids can be happy and bright!

BabaSharo TV crosses 1.85B YouTube views and 8M subscribers, launching a multilingual app for kids with songs in five languages.

- Sherif Sherif, Founder of BabaSharo TVDOHA, NA, QATAR, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BabaSharo TV – Kids Songs , the rapidly growing YouTube channel for preschool education, has achieved a major milestone: over 1.85 billion total views and 8 million subscribers globally. This places the channel among the world's top-performing digital edutainment platforms for children.The channel was founded and is operated by Sherif Sherif , a motion graphics designer and independent content creator based in Qatar. BabaSharo TV produces animated nursery rhymes and original children's songs in five languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi, reflecting its mission to offer inclusive, multicultural early learning experiences.“Our goal is to create a safe, fun, and enriching space where children around the world can sing, learn, and grow together,” said Sherif Sherif, Founder of BabaSharo TV.The channel's success is driven by its commitment to high-quality animation, educational value, and age-appropriate storytelling. Its colorful 2D and 3D characters engage children with songs about colors, numbers, hygiene, emotions, animals, and everyday habits. BabaSharo TV's content is designed to support cognitive and emotional development while keeping children entertained.Global Recognition and RankingsIn February 2022, Tubefilter, a leading digital media analytics outlet, ranked BabaSharo TV among the Top 50 Most-Viewed YouTube Channels Worldwide and also among the Top 50 Most-Viewed Channels in the U.S., reporting more than 152 million views in a single week.The channel has also earned both the Silver and Gold YouTube Creator Awards, marking its status as a trusted and highly viewed platform for children's content.According to independent analytics platform Socialblade, BabaSharo TV continues to show strong subscriber growth and ranks as one of the top global children's YouTube channels by total view count.Expansion Into MobileBuilding on its YouTube success, the team recently launched the BabaSharo Kids App , available on both Android and iOS. The app offers an ad-free experience, exclusive content, and downloadable videos for offline learning. It has already surpassed 500,000 downloads globally.Additionally, BabaSharo's original music catalog is now distributed via platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Anghami, making it accessible to parents and children on all major streaming services.About BabaSharo TVBabaSharo TV – Kids Songs was created in 2020 by Sherif Sherif. The channel focuses on creating animated, educational songs that entertain and teach children around the world. All content is self-produced, original, and family-friendly, with localization in multiple languages to serve global audiences.For more information, visit:@BabaSharoTVKidsSongsMedia Contact:Sherif SherifFounder & Creative Director📧 ...

