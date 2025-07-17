Raffles & Fairmont Doha Foster CSR Values With Shafallah Children

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of their ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility in Qatar, Raffles and Fairmont Doha welcomed children and caregivers from The Shafallah Center and Best Buddies for a special day filled with joy and meaning at their Kids Club.

This memorable gathering, held on 14 July, marks another milestone in the growing partnership between the institutions, built on a shared vision rooted in inclusion and community responsibility.

Upon arrival, guests were received by the teams at Raffles and Fairmont Doha. The Kids Club was transformed into a vibrant space that welcomed the children from The Shafallah Center and Best Buddies, allowing them to freely express themselves, be creative, and enjoy simply being themselves. Throughout the day, the children participated in a variety of sensory friendly activities, including interactive storytelling, playful games, and arts and crafts, all carefully selected to ensure accessibility and enjoyment for all participants.

Joy and creativity filled the Kids Club as staff from Raffles and Fairmont collaborated closely with caregivers from The Shafallah Center to enhance the children's experience. Adding a delightful touch, the pastry team prepared freshly baked cupcakes that the children decorated themselves, showcasing the hotels' commitment to detail and genuine care for their guests.

This event forms part of a broader corporate social responsibility programme implemented by Raffles and Fairmont Doha, aiming to create a lasting positive impact through thoughtful and inclusive engagement with the local community. The collaboration with The Shafallah Center and Best Buddies holds particular significance, underscoring the hotels' role not only as premier luxury hospitality destinations but also as active partners with organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families in Qatar.

This event builds on previous initiatives and reflects a long term commitment to fostering empathy, understanding, and inclusion, moment by moment.