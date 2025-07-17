Kabul Hosts Trans-Afghan Signing, Trilateral Talks

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan will hold both bilateral and trilateral meetings in Kabul on Thursday, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

During the visit, the three countries are also expected to sign a feasibility study agreement for the major Trans-Afghan Railway project.

The Trans-Afghan Railway is a strategic infrastructure initiative that will run from Uzbekistan through Afghanistan to Pakistan, covering a total distance of 780 kilometers.

The project is valued at approximately five billion US dollars. Its initial field survey was completed in the solar year 1401 (2022/2023).

In a statement, the MoFA said that high-level delegations led by the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Pakistan are scheduled to arrive in Kabul today. They will participate in both bilateral and trilateral discussions.

The visiting delegations also include Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport and Pakistan's Minister of Railways, the statement added.

According to the ministry, the first event will be a trilateral political consultation meeting hosted by the Afghan Foreign Minister.

“The meeting will focus on strengthening political understanding, fostering dialogue, and addressing key issues among the three nations. On behalf of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Afghan Foreign Minister will present his views on political cooperation, economic partnerships, and regional stability.”

Later in the day, the three sides will sign a feasibility study agreement for the Trans-Afghan Railway project during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace. The agreement will be signed by the Afghan Minister of Public Works, the Uzbek Minister of Transport, and the Pakistani Minister of Railways.

Following the signing ceremony, the delegations will hold bilateral meetings with various senior leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the ministry added.

