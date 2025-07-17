Government Congratulates The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) News On 75 Years Of Informing The Nation

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, July 17, 2025/APO Group/ --

Government congratulates the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) as its news division marks 75 years of public service journalism. Since its inception in 1950, SABC News has played a critical role in informing, educating and empowering citizens across the country.

Over the decades, SABC News has evolved alongside South Africa's democracy, covering the country's most defining moments, from the struggle for liberation to the birth of a democratic state, and beyond. Its continued commitment to accessible and balanced reporting has cemented its role as a trusted source of information for millions of people in our country.

As part of today's milestone, Government pays tribute to veteran journalist and International News Editor, Sophie Mokoena, who signs off from the public broadcaster after 31 years of outstanding service to SABC News and the nation. Mokoena's reporting brought South Africans closer to the world and made global news more accessible and relevant to South African audiences. We commend her immense contribution to public broadcasting and wish her well in her future endeavours.

