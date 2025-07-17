Canon Aids Relief Efforts For Texas Floods
To aid in the relief efforts, the Canon Group has made a donation to the American Red Cross.
“At Canon, we are committed to the principle of Kyosei – living and working together for the common good,” said Sammy Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc.“In times of hardship, it is our responsibility and honor to assist the communities we serve. We stand in solidarity with the people who have been impacted as they begin the long road to recovery.”
"We are deeply grateful to Canon for their generous support,” said Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer, American Red Cross.“Contributions like these allow us to continue delivering vital services – shelter, food, and emergency assistance – to families affected by disasters."
We sincerely hope that the region will soon be able to begin the recovery and healing process.
About Canon U.S.A., Inc.
Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years. † Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn at .
***
† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.CONTACT: Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 6313302136 ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment