Steve Sylvester Leads District 5 City Commission Race In Fundraising And Earns Key Chamber Endorsement

- Steve SylvesterWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Sylvester , candidate for West Palm Beach City Commission, District 5, announced yesterday that his campaign has raised over $11,000, making him the fundraising leader in the race. In addition to this strong early support, Sylvester has earned the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, a respected organization representing the region's top business and community leaders.“I'm honored by the incredible support our campaign has received,” said Sylvester.“Raising this much in such a short time shows that our message is resonating, and receiving the endorsement of the Chamber of the Palm Beaches underscores that our city's business and civic leaders believe in our vision for the future of West Palm Beach.”The Chamber's endorsement highlights Sylvester's commitment to smart, sustainable growth, economic development, and building a West Palm Beach where residents, families, and businesses can thrive. His campaign focuses on key priorities, including:.Expanding Affordable Housing Options so working families, young professionals, and seniors aren't priced out of the city..Supporting Smart Growth by protecting neighborhoods from overdevelopment and aligning infrastructure with future needs..Investing in Public Safety by partnering with first responders and ensuring resources are focused on prevention and community trust..Improving Traffic and Infrastructure to relieve congestion and prepare the city for responsible growth..Protecting Our Environment and Water Supply, including safeguarding Grassy Waters Preserve, the city's primary source of drinking water..Transparent, Evidence-Based Leadership that puts residents first and makes decisions based on facts, not politics.“Steve Sylvester brings a thoughtful, solutions-oriented approach to leadership that reflects the kind of leadership our business community values,” said Michael Zeff, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches.“With deep roots in West Palm Beach and a background in healthcare, education, and small business, Steve understands the importance of safe neighborhoods, strong infrastructure, and a vibrant local economy. His experience and perspective position him to help continue to move our city forward.”Sylvester, a lifelong resident of West Palm Beach, healthcare professional, and educator, brings decades of real-world experience to the table. He currently serves on the City of West Palm Beach Watershed Committee and the Southend Neighborhood Association Board, with a long history of community service and leadership in small business.“Our campaign is about more than winning a seat-it's about building a city that works better for everyone,” Sylvester added.“With the continued support of neighbors, business leaders, and community advocates, I'm confident we'll move West Palm Beach forward together.”For more information or to support Steve Sylvester's campaign, visit:

