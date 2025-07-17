Tickets On Sale Now For The 58Th Annual Southern Christmas Show

Tickets on Sale Now for the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 58th Annual Southern Christmas Show returns to The Park Expo and Conference Center in Charlotte from Thursday, Nov. 13, through Sunday, Nov. 23, with the theme of Santa's Workshop. As the largest holiday show in North America, the Southern Christmas Show features more than 400 holiday merchants from the Charlotte area and around the country. Brimming with festive décor and seasonal magic, highlights of the show include Christmas Tree Lane, Olde Town, dazzling designer rooms, model trains, visits with Santa, and holiday performances from local choirs and entertainers on the LeafFilter Holiday Entertainment Stage.Guests can get a sneak peek at the show during a special Preview Night on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m., sponsored by Renewal by Andersen. A portion of each ticket sale on Preview Night will be donated to charity partner The Sandbox, which supports local families who have children with cancer or other life-altering illnesses. Attendees will enjoy free parking, plus hors d'oeuvres and tasty treats from over a dozen local food partners as they shop. The first 250 shoppers will take home this year's special commemorative ornament. Preview Night tickets cost $30 online and at the door.For those who want to beat the crowds and shop before the general public, the Southern Christmas Show will host an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15. Tickets for this unique opportunity cost $28 online and at the door, and the first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a special keepsake ornament. To enhance the shopping experience, there will be limited attendance and during the Early Bird VIP morning, no wagons, strollers or carts will be allowed on the show floor. There will be two entrances for Early Bird VIP ticket holders for faster morning entry.Need a fun evening with the gals? Girls Night Out will be Friday, Nov. 21, from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and will only be sold at the door.The Southern Christmas Show will run Nov. 13 to 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On-site parking is $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or credit card. Adult tickets purchased at the door cost $22 for weekday general admission and $25 for weekend general admission; all general admission tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $12. Tickets for children 5 and younger are free with a paying adult. Adult general admission tickets can be purchased online now through Nov. 12 on the show's website for a discounted rate of $20 for weekdays and $23 for weekends; online tickets are sponsored by Craft Body Scan. Guests may also buy tickets at participating Harris Teeter stores for $19 for weekday general admission and $22 for weekend general admission with a VIC card starting in October through end of show. Group tickets are available for groups of 20 people or more for $16 per person (advance only).About Marketplace EventsMarketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 100 business-to-consumer and trade shows in North America including almost 70 home and garden shows, 19 sport and outdoor shows, 21 holiday shows and 11 regional trade shows. The 110+ combined events, in 50-plus markets, currently attract 30,000 exhibitors, 2.2 million attendees and another 5 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Seattle, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal-some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events, visit .###

