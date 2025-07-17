New York, USA, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Motor Neuron Disease Treatment Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The motor neuron disease treatment market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the rising incidence of conditions like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Greater awareness around early and precise diagnosis is also contributing to this upward trend. Additionally, the market is transforming with a growing preference for biologic therapies that provide more targeted and effective treatment. Coupled with robust investment and ongoing advancements in research and development, these factors are creating a highly supportive landscape for market expansion.

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global motor neuron disease treatment market during the forecast period.

In the drug class segment of the motor neuron disease treatment market, the survival motor neuron (SMN) agonist category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable motor neuron disease treatment companies such as Biogen, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, EDW Pharma, Inc., PTC Therapeutics, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AMYLYX Pharmaceuticals, and several others are currently operating in the motor neuron disease treatment market.

In June 2025, Roche announced that the European Commission (EC) had approved a label extension for EVRYSDI (risdiplam), allowing the inclusion of a new room-temperature stable tablet formulation for individuals living with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). This advancement enhances treatment convenience and accessibility, particularly for patients who require flexible, at-home administration. In January 2025, Biogen Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated its application for a higher dose regimen of nusinersen for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This development marks an important step toward potentially enhancing the therapeutic benefits of nusinersen by optimizing dosing for improved clinical outcomes in SMA patients.

Motor Neuron Disease Treatment Overview

Motor neuron disease (MND), including its most common form, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), currently has no cure, but treatment focuses on managing symptoms, slowing disease progression, and improving quality of life. Pharmacological options include riluzole, which modestly extends survival by reducing damage to motor neurons, and edaravone, which may slow functional decline in some patients. Supportive treatments such as muscle relaxants, antispasmodics, and antidepressants help manage complications like spasticity, cramps, and emotional lability. Nutritional support, often via feeding tubes in advanced stages, and respiratory interventions like non-invasive ventilation (NIV) are crucial in maintaining function and comfort.

A multidisciplinary approach is central to MND care. Patients typically benefit from coordinated support by neurologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech and language therapists, and palliative care specialists. Physiotherapy helps maintain mobility and prevent contractures, while speech therapy supports communication and safe swallowing. Assistive devices and home modifications can enhance independence. Psychosocial support for both patients and caregivers is essential, given the emotional burden of a progressive, terminal illness. Emerging areas of research include gene therapy, stem cell treatment, and antisense oligonucleotides, offering hope for future disease-modifying interventions.





Motor Neuron Disease Treatment Market Insights

North America dominated the global motor neuron disease treatment market in 2024, owing to a blend of structural strengths and strategic advantages. This regional leadership is largely due to the growing incidence of motor neuron disorders like ALS and SMA, which are placing increasing pressure on healthcare systems to deliver effective therapeutic options. The presence of a strong pharmaceutical ecosystem, comprising top biotech and pharma firms, continues to fuel advancements through research, clinical trials, and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments.

Regulatory agencies, particularly the FDA, play a key role by providing accelerated approval pathways for rare disease therapies, helping speed up market entry for innovative MND treatments. Together, the rising disease burden, vibrant R&D activity, and favorable regulatory landscape are positioning North America at the forefront of the global MND treatment market.

One of the main growth drivers in the region is the increasing occurrence of SMA, which has significantly boosted demand for disease-modifying therapies. As SMA often appears in infancy or early childhood, there is a pressing need for early genetic screening and novel treatments like SMN-targeted gene therapies. This urgency has led to substantial investment in research and therapeutic innovation.

The region's growth trajectory is further supported by a progressive regulatory framework. The FDA has played a crucial role in advancing the MND treatment field by granting fast-track and breakthrough therapy designations to promising drugs. A prominent example is ZOLGENSMA, a gene therapy for SMA, which received accelerated approval, marking a major step forward in gene-based interventions.

Moreover, ongoing efforts by U.S.-based pharmaceutical companies are reinforcing this momentum. For instance, in April 2023, Biogen Inc. secured FDA accelerated approval for QALSODY (tofersen), an intrathecal treatment for ALS patients with SOD1 mutations. This approval was based on the drug's ability to lower neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a key biomarker of neuronal injury, positioning QALSODY as a new precision medicine option in the U.S.

Overall, the interplay of rising disease prevalence, continuous innovation, strong regulatory backing, and strategic moves by industry leaders is expected to drive sustained growth in the North American MND treatment market from 2025 through 2032.

Motor Neuron Disease Treatment Market Dynamics

The motor neuron disease treatment market is undergoing a period of significant transformation, driven primarily by the increasing incidence of motor neuron disorders such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Primary Lateral Sclerosis, and Spinal Muscular Atrophy. With aging populations and improved diagnostic capabilities , the global prevalence of these conditions is steadily rising. This growing patient population is pushing healthcare systems and pharmaceutical companies to prioritize research and development of effective therapies, leading to the emergence of novel treatment approaches and expanding market opportunities.

One of the most notable market dynamics is the shift from symptomatic management toward disease-modifying and targeted therapies . Advances in genetic research and neurobiology have enabled the development of more precise treatments, such as antisense oligonucleotides and gene therapies . These innovations not only offer the potential to slow or halt disease progression but also significantly improve the quality of life for patients. However, their high costs and logistical challenges in delivery remain barriers to widespread adoption, particularly in lower-income regions.

Another key trend is the growing role of collaborations and partnerships among biotech firms, academic institutions, and large pharmaceutical companies. These alliances are facilitating faster clinical development and regulatory approvals, especially through the use of orphan drug designations and accelerated pathways provided by agencies like the FDA and EMA. Additionally, patient advocacy groups have become increasingly influential in driving funding, awareness, and policy change, further boosting the momentum behind MND research and treatment initiatives.

Despite these positive trends, the MND treatment landscape faces several ongoing challenges. Many therapies still offer only modest efficacy, and drug development is complicated by the heterogeneity of disease presentation and progression among patients. Furthermore, there remains a critical unmet need for effective treatments for ALS, the most common and aggressive form of MND, where options like riluzole and edaravone provide only limited benefits. As such, the market continues to be characterized by high unmet need and significant opportunity for breakthrough innovations.

In conclusion, the motor neuron disease treatment market is poised for long-term growth, supported by scientific advancements, increased investment, and rising global awareness . However, realizing the full potential of this market will depend on overcoming barriers related to cost, access, and therapeutic efficacy . Stakeholders will need to continue fostering innovation, improving early diagnosis, and ensuring equitable access to emerging therapies to truly transform the treatment landscape for motor neuron diseases.

