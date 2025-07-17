Scoop, There It Is! Doughlivery By Ben & Jerry's Cools Down Torontonians To Celebrate National Ice Cream Day
From July 18-20, fans in Toronto can enjoy surprise and delight deliveries on Uber Eats via Doughlivery by Ben & Jerry's. How does it work? Place a restaurant order on UberEats and you could get a free Ben & Jerry's pint through their Doughlivery truck. That's right - surprise ice cream delivered straight to your door, just in time to cool you down when you need it most.
Hungry for more? On National Ice Cream Day, July 20th, Ben & Jerry's is popping up at The Well from 12pm - 6pm for a limited-time free scoop sesh , bringing the dough to even more of their fans.
Did you know every dairy pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream sold in Canada is churned with 100% Canadian milk and cream at their Simcoe, Ontario creamery - because nothing says local love like ice cream made close to home with legendary chunks and swirls. Whether you're team Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough or ride-or-die for Half Baked, Ben & Jerry's classics always deliver.
For more information and updates, visit @benandjerrys_ca on social media. Don't forget to show us how you're staying cool with #Doughlivery.
About Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benandjerrys.ca.
About Unilever
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.
For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit .
About Unilever in North America
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.
Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.
For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit:
For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit:
About Unilever in Canada
Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Foods and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 128,000 employees and generated sales of €60.8 billion in 2024.
Our leading brands in Canada include Dove, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, SheaMoisture, TRESemmé, Knorr, Hellmann's, Breyers, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Liquid I.V., and OLLY.
For more information on Unilever Canada and visit: or /fr .
Attachment
-
Doughlivery by Ben & Jerry's truck
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment