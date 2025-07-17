Fletcher Roofing Responds To July 13Th Storm In Sierra Vista: Trusted Local Experts Ready To Help

Fletcher Roofing Logo

- Ben Wintermote, OwnerSIERRA VISTA, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Following the destructive storm that struck Sierra Vista on July 13, 2025, damaging thousands of homes with high winds and hail, Fletcher Roofing is on the ground and ready to assist local homeowners with professional, long-lasting roof repairs.Fletcher Roofing has proudly served all of Southern Arizona since 2018, earning a reputation for honesty, quality workmanship, and local accountability. As a locally owned and operated company, Fletcher Roofing is uniquely positioned to offer Sierra Vista homeowners peace of mind during this critical time.“We've been part of this community for years,” said Ben Wintermote, Owner of Fletcher Roofing.“We're not here just because of the storm-we've been here before it and we'll be here long after. Our commitment is to the homeowners of Southern Arizona.”Why Working with a Local Roofer MattersAfter major weather events, it's common for out-of-town roofing companies to flood into affected areas, offering quick fixes and aggressive sales pitches. Many of these“fly-by-night” contractors leave the market just as quickly, making it difficult-or impossible-for homeowners to get help with future issues or warranty claims.Fletcher Roofing stands apart:- Locally Owned Since 2018 – Serving Tucson, Sierra Vista, and communities across Southern Arizona.- A+ BBB Rating – Trusted and accountable with a long track record of customer satisfaction.- Certified Expertise – Fletcher Roofing is part of the top 2% of roofers nationwide as a CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator, providing enhanced product warranties and best-in-class installation.-Here for the Long Haul – We're available year-round, not just after storms.“A roof isn't just a quick repair-it's your home's first line of defense,” added Wintermote.“When something goes wrong a year or two later, you want to know the company you hired is still in business and still here in Southern Arizona.”Free Roof Inspections Available NowFletcher Roofing is currently scheduling free roof inspections for homeowners affected by the July 13th storm. Early inspections can help prevent further damage and identify issues before they escalate.About Fletcher RoofingFounded in 2018, Fletcher Roofing is a full-service residential and commercial roofing company based in Southern Arizona. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and elite status as a CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator, Fletcher Roofing is known for its quality, professionalism, and long-term dedication to its customers.

