Rexel: Biannual Sharebuyback Program At 30 June, 2025
|-
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions - purchases
|Of which number of shares -purchases
|For an amount of
|Number of transactions - sales
|Of which number of shares -sales
|For an amount of
|Total
|7 163,00
|3 616 873,00
|90 484 529,50
|7 795,00
|3 778 193,00
|95 593 526,51
|02/01/2025
|82,00
|34 576,00
|843 608,75
|31,00
|15 693,00
|389 186,40
|03/01/2025
|83,00
|29 705,00
|718 855,10
|21,00
|7 744,00
|187 907,40
|06/01/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|250,00
|107 107,00
|2 662 947,72
|07/01/2025
|83,00
|39 528,00
|990 176,40
|29,00
|15 693,00
|398 602,20
|08/01/2025
|89,00
|34 587,00
|860 722,20
|90,00
|41 848,00
|1 050 907,90
|09/01/2025
|33,00
|14 942,00
|372 961,63
|83,00
|25 042,00
|629 489,32
|10/01/2025
|133,00
|60 407,00
|1 491 666,50
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|13/01/2025
|55,00
|13 944,00
|335 962,50
|83,00
|31 386,00
|763 935,24
|14/01/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|118,00
|47 079,00
|1 163 897,50
|15/01/2025
|4,00
|4 941,00
|122 536,80
|100,00
|41 848,00
|1 046 723,10
|16/01/2025
|100,00
|34 587,00
|867 639,60
|36,00
|10 582,00
|268 758,80
|17/01/2025
|54,00
|29 646,00
|742 632,30
|142,00
|57 421,00
|1 454 948,32
|20/01/2025
|4,00
|1 758,00
|44 653,20
|51,00
|20 924,00
|535 654,40
|21/01/2025
|40,00
|12 241,00
|311 366,09
|17,00
|5 231,00
|133 983,10
|22/01/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|103,00
|36 617,00
|950 681,94
|23/01/2025
|36,00
|10 761,00
|280 774,20
|26,00
|10 462,00
|274 627,50
|24/01/2025
|17,00
|9 882,00
|260 390,70
|41,00
|15 693,00
|415 864,50
|27/01/2025
|151,00
|58 413,00
|1 495 197,00
|111,00
|44 584,00
|1 148 750,21
|28/01/2025
|107,00
|44 469,00
|1 125 559,80
|25,00
|11 293,00
|287 365,30
|29/01/2025
|27,00
|9 882,00
|250 508,70
|74,00
|31 896,00
|813 003,54
|30/01/2025
|37,00
|13 648,00
|348 400,60
|85,00
|39 943,00
|1 026 867,70
|31/01/2025
|48,00
|20 939,00
|533 567,90
|32,00
|9 631,00
|247 956,70
|03/02/2025
|105,00
|59 292,00
|1 469 255,76
|128,00
|52 310,00
|1 317 190,73
|04/02/2025
|46,00
|27 677,00
|693 901,40
|70,00
|21 359,00
|538 769,90
|05/02/2025
|124,00
|51 379,00
|1 269 652,00
|10,00
|5 231,00
|129 728,80
|06/02/2025
|36,00
|12 500,00
|311 250,10
|145,00
|51 814,00
|1 304 681,90
|07/02/2025
|61,00
|25 000,00
|638 100,64
|76,00
|25 463,00
|653 000,90
|10/02/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|69,00
|30 693,00
|787 287,00
|11/02/2025
|43,00
|17 382,00
|448 330,60
|42,00
|20 532,00
|533 433,70
|12/02/2025
|64,00
|89 528,00
|2 316 112,96
|98,00
|36 617,00
|952 374,40
|13/02/2025
|64,00
|44 780,00
|1 159 941,95
|208,00
|90 939,00
|2 405 704,25
|14/02/2025
|160,00
|64 233,00
|1 697 925,24
|18,00
|5 463,00
|145 788,18
|17/02/2025
|52,00
|19 764,00
|517 965,03
|161,00
|63 465,00
|1 690 538,36
|18/02/2025
|34,00
|15 942,00
|420 868,80
|88,00
|29 617,00
|790 773,90
|19/02/2025
|144,00
|53 232,00
|1 400 383,80
|35,00
|16 924,00
|453 732,44
|20/02/2025
|37,00
|14 823,00
|389 844,90
|124,00
|46 541,00
|1 235 452,00
|21/02/2025
|23,00
|9 882,00
|263 355,30
|39,00
|13 254,00
|355 470,00
|24/02/2025
|40,00
|20 000,00
|531 029,30
|36,00
|21 001,00
|560 726,50
|25/02/2025
|145,00
|73 848,00
|1 927 099,69
|37,00
|20 000,00
|525 850,18
|26/02/2025
|1,00
|1,00
|26,20
|142,00
|70 000,00
|1 858 975,00
|27/02/2025
|99,00
|57 500,00
|1 514 400,03
|46,00
|12 500,00
|330 127,58
|28/02/2025
|65,00
|40 000,00
|1 044 719,81
|52,00
|27 500,00
|722 699,81
|03/03/2025
|41,00
|24 902,00
|647 812,30
|82,00
|50 000,00
|1 313 750,00
|04/03/2025
|103,00
|65 029,00
|1 655 072,20
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|05/03/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|154,00
|91 836,00
|2 402 296,50
|06/03/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|103,00
|64 705,00
|1 759 563,90
|07/03/2025
|148,00
|63 253,00
|1 744 916,88
|2,00
|2 396,00
|66 489,00
|10/03/2025
|163,00
|88 621,00
|2 353 926,12
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|11/03/2025
|31,00
|52 404,00
|1 316 293,20
|31,00
|28 386,00
|731 554,53
|12/03/2025
|3,00
|14 292,00
|358 729,20
|56,00
|61 503,00
|1 553 660,40
|13/03/2025
|45,00
|47 640,00
|1 185 759,60
|18,00
|18 924,00
|476 411,70
|14/03/2025
|21,00
|19 056,00
|469 492,20
|37,00
|61 503,00
|1 534 263,30
|17/03/2025
|24,00
|17 000,00
|430 675,09
|36,00
|17 000,00
|432 189,91
|18/03/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|46,00
|49 268,00
|1 280 726,59
|19/03/2025
|21,00
|23 820,00
|625 132,08
|58,00
|23 655,00
|629 696,10
|20/03/2025
|31,00
|42 876,00
|1 152 697,44
|49,00
|28 386,00
|771 342,24
|21/03/2025
|66,00
|52 404,00
|1 376 986,56
|33,00
|34 193,00
|905 114,50
|24/03/2025
|21,00
|152 394,00
|4 038 392,82
|49,00
|177 026,00
|4 693 716,22
|25/03/2025
|53,00
|38 112,00
|1 004 251,20
|52,00
|19 872,00
|528 500,40
|26/03/2025
|96,00
|43 528,00
|1 153 119,20
|48,00
|18 807,00
|500 656,20
|27/03/2025
|113,00
|57 168,00
|1 470 170,40
|43,00
|23 731,00
|619 363,90
|28/03/2025
|70,00
|33 348,00
|851 803,20
|26,00
|17 476,00
|450 902,20
|31/03/2025
|167,00
|57 168,00
|1 428 437,76
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|01/04/2025
|92,00
|38 112,00
|938 984,40
|38,00
|18 924,00
|471 207,60
|02/04/2025
|49,00
|19 056,00
|468 301,20
|89,00
|37 848,00
|940 995,90
|03/04/2025
|259,00
|105 838,00
|2 529 196,40
|19,00
|14 193,00
|343 470,60
|04/04/2025
|155,00
|77 472,00
|1 735 664,10
|31,00
|18 924,00
|425 316,90
|07/04/2025
|49,00
|32 664,00
|657 980,00
|63,00
|32 854,00
|677 784,20
|08/04/2025
|13,00
|13 027,00
|276 730,70
|32,00
|11 354,00
|243 072,92
|09/04/2025
|162,00
|67 525,00
|1 362 068,09
|9,00
|9 055,00
|185 808,60
|10/04/2025
|76,00
|36 724,00
|787 934,96
|152,00
|82 893,00
|1 836 012,20
|11/04/2025
|65,00
|25 749,00
|535 579,20
|21,00
|12 621,00
|265 787,06
|14/04/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|49,00
|24 665,00
|536 456,22
|15/04/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|23,00
|23 743,00
|527 429,50
|16/04/2025
|94,00
|29 749,00
|654 678,00
|1,00
|1 511,00
|33 544,20
|17/04/2025
|27,00
|13 444,00
|293 937,50
|11,00
|9 066,00
|201 582,51
|22/04/2025
|65,00
|52 888,00
|1 155 281,99
|5,00
|7 533,00
|165 726,00
|23/04/2025
|1,00
|2 000,00
|45 400,00
|101,00
|52 914,00
|1 210 025,46
|24/04/2025
|25,00
|10 583,00
|237 863,06
|57,00
|14 305,00
|323 293,00
|25/04/2025
|46,00
|14 305,00
|331 647,12
|55,00
|23 036,00
|535 012,88
|28/04/2025
|4,00
|2 501,00
|58 773,29
|13,00
|11 232,00
|264 474,89
|29/04/2025
|25,00
|19 444,00
|463 739,40
|70,00
|79 165,00
|1 908 795,39
|30/04/2025
|5,00
|10 599,00
|255 037,50
|150,00
|69 673,00
|1 689 072,10
|02/05/2025
|1,00
|4 861,00
|120 066,70
|67,00
|35 023,00
|871 257,88
|05/05/2025
|52,00
|38 888,00
|959 561,40
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|06/05/2025
|20,00
|29 166,00
|711 650,40
|34,00
|18 924,00
|466 476,60
|07/05/2025
|16,00
|19 444,00
|476 378,00
|41,00
|18 924,00
|466 476,60
|08/05/2025
|1,00
|4 861,00
|120 066,70
|59,00
|28 386,00
|704 114,73
|09/05/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|91,00
|42 579,00
|1 067 597,46
|12/05/2025
|9,00
|5 971,00
|153 619,00
|199,00
|71 864,00
|1 862 256,95
|13/05/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|97,00
|37 848,00
|990 198,30
|14/05/2025
|94,00
|43 749,00
|1 097 954,07
|13,00
|5 482,00
|138 221,50
|15/05/2025
|53,00
|24 305,00
|608 013,88
|11,00
|9 462,00
|239 020,78
|16/05/2025
|87,00
|34 027,00
|854 077,70
|13,00
|4 731,00
|120 167,40
|19/05/2025
|66,00
|29 166,00
|723 802,90
|24,00
|9 462,00
|237 023,10
|20/05/2025
|54,00
|17 335,00
|428 176,50
|60,00
|33 117,00
|827 499,21
|21/05/2025
|24,00
|18 751,00
|468 775,00
|31,00
|23 655,00
|596 579,10
|22/05/2025
|122,00
|50 332,00
|1 253 580,70
|7,00
|9 462,00
|236 550,00
|23/05/2025
|84,00
|47 707,00
|1 172 328,60
|44,00
|20 193,00
|502 884,30
|26/05/2025
|24,00
|6 000,00
|150 560,00
|44,00
|16 045,00
|402 750,40
|27/05/2025
|57,00
|19 500,00
|490 960,00
|108,00
|26 841,00
|678 304,70
|28/05/2025
|84,00
|32 998,00
|832 887,86
|30,00
|13 597,00
|345 025,10
|29/05/2025
|20,00
|21 214,00
|533 060,70
|34,00
|22 731,00
|582 140,91
|30/05/2025
|97,00
|27 000,00
|671 580,00
|26,00
|18 000,00
|451 530,00
|02/06/2025
|71,00
|31 743,00
|771 784,50
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|03/06/2025
|12,00
|10 162,00
|244 346,10
|77,00
|24 924,00
|608 618,70
|04/06/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|119,00
|42 733,00
|1 069 711,09
|05/06/2025
|56,00
|22 905,00
|568 044,00
|51,00
|23 655,00
|590 192,25
|06/06/2025
|39,00
|18 324,00
|454 297,77
|54,00
|23 655,00
|589 482,60
|09/06/2025
|9,00
|4 581,00
|114 066,90
|116,00
|39 308,00
|985 932,80
|10/06/2025
|109,00
|36 648,00
|920 964,24
|72,00
|24 417,00
|617 954,16
|11/06/2025
|9,00
|4 581,00
|116 632,26
|142,00
|49 548,00
|1 271 243,04
|12/06/2025
|181,00
|60 575,00
|1 532 897,93
|40,00
|16 930,00
|431 108,85
|13/06/2025
|64,00
|38 938,00
|961 004,78
|109,00
|23 264,00
|581 027,48
|16/06/2025
|9,00
|4 581,00
|115 166,34
|81,00
|18 924,00
|476 932,11
|17/06/2025
|92,00
|31 720,00
|795 802,05
|127,00
|46 037,00
|1 164 985,38
|18/06/2025
|80,00
|27 486,00
|694 983,51
|56,00
|49 117,00
|1 247 463,38
|19/06/2025
|117,00
|37 755,00
|945 411,68
|70,00
|23 655,00
|596 200,62
|20/06/2025
|22,00
|23 903,00
|600 465,12
|93,00
|56 909,00
|1 443 465,73
|23/06/2025
|125,00
|41 220,00
|1 018 114,17
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|24/06/2025
|4,00
|1 550,00
|39 230,50
|139,00
|63 207,00
|1 607 257,38
|25/06/2025
|27,00
|15 608,00
|396 964,13
|70,00
|28 386,00
|726 918,15
|26/06/2025
|119,00
|48 526,00
|1 239 781,36
|82,00
|57 848,00
|1 488 170,97
|27/06/2025
|0,00
|0,00
|0,00
|161,00
|61 503,00
|1 605 559,47
|30/06/2025
|98,00
|40 478,00
|1 063 664,21
|19,00
|4 731,00
|125 797,29
|
ABOUT REXEL GROUP
Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,950 branches in 17 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120 and Eurozone 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
For more information, visit
|CONTACTS
FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
|Ludovic DEBAILLEUX
|+33 1 42 85 76 12
|...
PRESS
|Brunswick: Laurence FROST
|+33 6 31 65 57 06
|...
