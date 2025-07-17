Rexel: Biannual Sharebuyback Program At 30 June, 2025

Under the terms of the liquidity and market monitoring agreement concluded with NATIXIS ODDO BHF and covering Rexel shares, on June 30, 2025 the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

- 163,986 REXEL shares

- € 16,816,936

It is reminded that at the date of implementation of the agreement, the liquidity account contained the following resources:

- 626,370 REXEL shares

- € 8,211,229

During the period from January 1st to June 30, 2025 were executed:

- 7,163 purchase transactions

- 7,795 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

- 3,616,873 REXEL shares and €90,484,529 in purchases

- 3,778,193 REXEL shares and €95,593,527 in sales

The transaction details are provided below.