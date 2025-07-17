The Philadelphia Youth Regatta Hosts Over 2,000 Youth Rowers On The Schuylkill River This Saturday, July 19

This Saturday, July 19, The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia hosts over 2,000 youth athletes competing in the Philadelphia Youth Regatta on Philadelphia's historic home to rowing, the Schuylkill River.

The Philadelphia Youth Regatta, the largest one-day sprint regatta in the United States, brings thousands of middle school and high school age rowers in summer rowing programs to the Schuylkill River this Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The long-time stewards of the rowing legacy of Philadelphia, the Schuylkill Navy is the governing body for Boathouse Row and rowing in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association Sponsors the Largest One-Day Rowing Regatta in the Nation

- Jeff Greenfield, Commodore of The Schuylkill Navy of PhiladelphiaPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Saturday, July 19, The Schuylkill Navy of Philadelphia hosts over 2,000 youth athletes competing in the Philadelphia Youth Regatta on Philadelphia's historic home to rowing, the Schuylkill River.The long-time stewards of the rowing legacy of Philadelphia, the Schuylkill Navy is the governing body for Boathouse Row and rowing in the Greater Philadelphia region.As part of the Schuylkill Navy's long-term partnership, the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association directly supports the Philadelphia Youth Regatta as well as the other three regattas of the Schuylkill Navy Racing Series.The Philadelphia Youth Regatta, the largest one-day sprint regatta in the United States, brings thousands of middle school and high school age rowers in summer rowing programs to the Schuylkill River this Saturday, July 19, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing to 5:30 p.m.More than 620 boats will compete in 39 separate events, representing 47 programs from 8 states spanning the East Coast-from New York to Virginia-as well as Kentucky, with the Louisville Rowing Club making the longest journey to attend.The complete race schedule and heat sheets are available online .Founded in the 1970s by Philadelphia rowing legend Chuck Colgan, the Philadelphia Youth Regatta has grown steadily alongside the sport. Colgan-a national champion rower, collegiate and high school coach, US/FISA/Olympic referee, and advocate for access to rowing-was instrumental in establishing the event as a summer highlight for youth athletes.“The Philadelphia Youth Regatta is a wonderful event. For so many youth rowers in summer programs, it is the competitive event that marks the end of their summer season. It's a popular event that has grown-as youth rowing has grown-tremendously over the last decade. One of the Schuylkill Navy's most important objectives is to encourage and support youth in our sport and to provide them with significant competitive opportunities,” said Jeff Greenfield, Schuylkill Navy Commodore.Spectators are encouraged to enjoy the action from the Grandstands on Kelly Drive. Regatta Headquarters-located next to the Gillin Boathouse/St. Joseph's Boathouse (2200 Kelly Drive)-is the hub for race officials and the medal ceremony area.Media, press, and the general public are invited to attend this free event and speak with athletes and organizers. The Philadelphia Youth Regatta is the final race of the 2025 schedule in the Schuylkill Navy Series Presented by Toyota.

Jim DeLorenzo

Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations

+1 215-266-5943

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.