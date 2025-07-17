Oysterlink Finds Active Listening Is The Most Underrated Skill In Hospitality

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new OysterLink poll, active listening is the most underrated - yet essential - skill in the hospitality industry today.

Hospitality professionals were asked: "What do you think is the most underrated skill in hospitality?" Over 100 industry participants responded, and the results were clear:



Active listening – 45%

Empathy – 24%

Patience – 18% Multitasking – 13%

While technical knowledge and speed are often emphasized, this poll shows that workers on the frontlines recognize communication and connection as core to delivering great service.

"It's easy to assume hospitality is all about efficiency, but what keeps guests coming back is how they feel - and that starts with listening," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "When team members actively listen, they build trust, prevent issues, and create memorable experiences."

What This Means for Job Seekers

Strong listeners stand out to managers, teammates, and guests. Here's how to actively develop and demonstrate this skill:



Stay present : Make eye contact, don't interrupt, and avoid distractions.

Repeat and confirm : Briefly restate key points to show you understood.

Ask when unclear : Clarifying questions reduce mistakes and show attention to detail.

Read non-verbal cues : Watch tone and body language to respond appropriately. Apply it in interviews : Answer directly, pause before responding, and ask thoughtful follow-ups.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S.

With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.

Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow.

