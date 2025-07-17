Solidrun And Amarisoft Break New Ground With Full 5G Base Stations On Embedded X86 Platform

Compact, carrier-grade solution powered by SolidRun's AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 CoM and HoneyComb platform delivers new level of performance and flexibility for edge, private, and tactical 5G networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun , a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announced a major milestone in collaboration with Amarisoft , a pioneer in software-defined wireless network technologies. The companies have successfully validated a fully functional 4G/5G base station featuring both gNB and 5GC, on SolidRun's compact Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express Type 7 module deployed on SolidRun's HoneyComb Ryzen V3000 carrier board .

This achievement demonstrates that high-performance 5G infrastructure no longer requires bulky, power-hungry servers. Instead, SolidRun and Amarisoft have proven that a carrier-grade base station can now be delivered in a compact, power-efficient system without compromising on features or performance. The validated solution supports 100MHz bandwidth with 4T4R MIMO and runs a complete virtualized 4G/5G software stack from Amarisoft, without the need for external accelerators, FPGAs, or GPUs.

"Running the full Amarisoft 5G stack on our AMD Ryzen V3000 equipped COM proves that compact x86 systems can now meet the demanding needs of modern 5G networks," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "It's a significant step toward making carrier-grade base station solutions more deployable at the edge, more cost-effective for OEMs, and more accessible for private and tactical network operators."

The combined solution is optimized for private networks, tactical defense communications, broadcast uplinks, and edge telecom deployments, as well as testbeds and network R&D. Its small footprint and low power consumption enable integrators to deploy 4G/5G infrastructure in places where space and power constraints previously made traditional server-based systems impractical.

"Validating our complete 4G/5G stack on SolidRun's AMD-powered embedded platform showcases a powerful path forward-delivering high-performance, deployable telecom systems without sacrificing energy efficiency," said Neda Nikaein, VP of Product and Operations at Amarisoft. "We see this as an important building block for future private network deployments, tactical systems, and 5G test environments that demand flexibility in form factor and performance."

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 processor at the heart of the solution offers up to 8 cores and 16 threads of x86 processing power, along with enterprise-grade I/O and power efficiency, making it ideal for embedded telecom workloads.

"This collaboration reflects the growing role AMD's embedded platforms play in the future of network infrastructure," said David Burns, Senior Director of Embedded Solutions at AMD. "Seeing the Ryzen Embedded V3000 power a full 5G base station highlights how AMD is helping drive compact, high-performance solutions across edge, private, and next-gen telecom markets."

This announcement comes just after the AMD Adaptive & Embedded Computing Tech Day in Bengaluru, where SolidRun showcased the platform and its role in enabling modern, modular, and efficient 5G network infrastructure.

For more information about SolidRun and its embedded platforms, visit . To learn more about Amarisoft's virtualized wireless solutions, visit .

Please access the press kit here.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on Arm and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

About Amarisoft

Founded in 2012 by Fabrice BELLARD and Franck SPINELLI, Amarisoft ( ) is a disruptive software company dedicated to Telecom industry. We are delighted to bring affordable and high-quality solutions to the 4G/5G community to unleash creativity and ultimately expand communications among people. Accessible technology is the foundation of Amarisoft success stories. The company goal is to develop a technology that significantly improves the life of as many people as possible no matter where they are located. We are working on helping companies of all sizes to become players in mobile networks of existing and next generations.

Media Contacts:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE SolidRun

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED