Statement From NRLCA President Don Maston On House Majority Support For Preserving The USPS As A Public Institution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association celebrates a critical milestone in our campaign to protect the United States Postal Service: a bipartisan majority of members in the U.S. House of Representatives have now signed on to House Resolution 70, which affirms the Postal Service must remain an independent, public institution-not subject to privatization.

This achievement sends an unmistakable and bipartisan message to the Administration: the will of the House is clear. There is no political or public appetite for dismantling the Postal Service's independence or outsourcing its essential functions to private interests.

We must remember why this matters. The Postal Service is self-funded through the sale of postage, products, and services, not taxpayer dollars. It is a lifeline for all Americans, including 51 million rural homes, a source of good union jobs, and one of the most trusted government institutions in the country. Rural carriers connect the nation, delivering essential goods, prescriptions, and correspondence to every corner of America, regardless of profitability.

Privatization would shatter this promise. It will mean service cuts, facility closures, and the replacement of stable union jobs with precarious contract work. The wealthiest won't bear the brunt-customers will, especially those in rural areas where private carriers already impose surcharges. It will be the elderly widow in Denham Springs who depends on her rural carrier to deliver life-saving medication to her doorstep. It will be the Army veteran in rural Louisiana, whose mail carrier knows to leave his mail on his front porch because his service to this country has robbed him of mobility. It will be the families living miles from the nearest post office, the ones private companies won't bother serving because they aren't profitable enough. And it will silence the voice of the workforce that built the Postal Service into the essential institution it is today.

We are deeply proud of our members and allies who have tirelessly advocated for this resolution. From our Capitol Hill rally in March to thousands of grassroots contacts with lawmakers, our voices were heard. I want to thank the bipartisan coalition of representatives-led by longtime postal champions Representatives Stephen F. Lynch (D-MA), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), and the late Gerald Connolly (D-VA)-who stood up for public service and the communities we serve.

The leadership at USPS must honor our 250-year legacy by strengthening-not weakening-our commitment to universal service, workforce investment, and public accountability. House Resolution 70 affirms that legacy, and I urge every member of the Senate to now follow suit.

We will continue to defend the Postal Service against any efforts to politicize or privatize its mission. Today's news is a major victory, but the fight is not over. Rural America is watching, and we will not stand down.

The NRLCA, established in 1903, represents 130,000 career and non-career rural letter carriers that operate out of more than 10,000 rural and suburban postal delivery centers servicing 80,000 routes.

