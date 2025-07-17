Groundwork Appoints Jim Crimmins As Chief Technology Officer

Jim will unify and elevate technology across solar intelligence platform.

MONTEREY, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GroundWork Renewables, the full-stack provider of trusted solar data for performance optimization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jim Crimmins to Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jim, formerly Executive Vice President at GroundWork, also leads the photovoltaic (PV) Test Lab in Albuquerque, NM-a premier PV module and system performance testing facility acquired by GroundWork in September 2024.

With deep experience in PV technology, module testing, and performance analytics, Jim brings the expertise needed to unify GroundWork's data, lab and field services under a cohesive technology strategy. As CTO, he will ensure our tools and data work seamlessly together to support developers, EPCs, module manufacturers and asset owners with precision and clarity.

"Jim has long been at the forefront of PV performance testing, and his ability to identify what truly impacts utility-scale solar performance is unparalleled," said Ann Will, CEO of GroundWork Renewables. "As CTO, he will ensure that GroundWork stays ahead of the curve - delivering precision insights, tools, and accuracy our clients and the industry increasingly demand."

Under Jim's leadership at the former CFV Labs, the organization established itself as a trusted partner to developers, EPCs, asset owners, and module manufacturers seeking objective, data-driven evaluation of PV modules and systems. His appointment to CTO reflects the company's commitment to being the industry's performance partner across the entire life cycle of utility-scale solar.

"I'm excited to take on the role of CTO at such a pivotal time for the solar industry," said Jim Crimmins . "GroundWork is equipped to transform how the industry understands and optimizes utility-scale solar performance. By combining rigorous field and lab data with technical insight, we have the opportunity to elevate decision-making from development through operations. My goal is to ensure our clients get actionable, high-fidelity intelligence that drives performance, de-risks investment, and ultimately accelerates the energy transition."

The appointment comes as GroundWork scales operations in response to the maturing solar industry and increasing demand for bankable solar data and performance diagnostics. Jim's leadership will propel GroundWork's ability to serve more clients with greater technical depth, while reinforcing its reputation for rigor, quality, and impact.

About GroundWork Renewables

GroundWork Renewables is the solar industry's trusted full-stack performance partner. We are the leading provider of high-quality meteorological (MET) data and ISO-accredited PV lab testing, empowering solar plant owners with complete situational awareness of both planned and operating assets. Our solar intelligence reduces uncertainty, enhances modeling and forecasting, and mitigates risk to maximize value across every phase of the plant lifecycle. A certified B Corp, GroundWork is committed to innovation, sustainability, and supporting the global transition to renewable energy.

