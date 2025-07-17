Dr. Beth Ackerman Of Rivermont Schools Appointed By Governor Youngkin To Board Of Education

Virginia affirms commitment to meeting the needs of special education students

LYNCHBURG, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivermont Schools is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Beth Ackerman, Senior Vice President, to Governor Youngkin's Board of Education. Her appointment, which lasts through June 30, 2028, highlights the Commonwealth's commitment to education and related support for students with special needs. Dr. Ackerman's unique blend of classroom experience and executive leadership will offer invaluable insight as the Board continues to strengthen Virginia's education system for all students.

"Beth Ackerman has served hundreds of Virginia schoolchildren over the past two decades," said Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. "Nothing is more important than preparing our children for life, and a quality education is the surest path to success. Dr. Ackerman's tireless devotion to special needs students should be recognized and lauded. Her experiences, perspectives and wisdom will inform the conversations and actions of the Virginia State Board of Education to ensure every Virginia child has access to a world-class education, regardless of the zip code they're from or the challenges they face."

In her current role, Dr. Ackerman ensures operational excellence and growth of Rivermont Schools, a network of schools focused on meeting the unique needs of students with special needs. Under Dr. Ackerman's leadership, Rivermont Schools has grown to serve nearly 1,000 students in Virginia each year. She also spearheaded an innovative, high-impact program that places licensed behavior-support teams in every school, equipped with real-time data dashboards, to help every student reach their academic and behavioral goals.

"I'm excited to be a voice for all of the students with special needs across the Commonwealth and their families," said Dr. Ackerman. "With a background in teacher education, particularly special education teachers, I look forward to working with my colleagues to explore how we can better recruit and retain excellent educators. It is a critical time in our field as students' needs continue to rise and educators are retiring or leaving the field at alarming rates. I am hopeful I can provide a varying perspective to these issues in this new role."

For more information about Rivermont Schools and its mission to help children with special education needs reach their full potential, visit rivermontschools.

About Rivermont Schools

Located throughout Virginia, Rivermont schools provide a therapeutic educational program for students ages 5-22 in grades kindergarten through 12 with special needs, including those associated with autism spectrum disorder, behavioral challenges, and have difficulty learning in a traditional school setting. Focused on helping students understand, develop, and manage their emotions and behaviors, Rivermont's teams of educators and specialists meet students where they are in their development, and work with them to get them to reach their milestones so they can return to their home schools.

SOURCE Rivermont Schools

