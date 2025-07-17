Exodus Adventure Travels Launches A September To Remember

Recent research reveals travelers crave authentic, untouristed moments. Exodus Adventure Travels' "September to Remember" promotion delivers just that: special tours, availability, and access to experiences that make September one of the most richly rewarding times to travel.

From the scenic vistas of Italy's Amalfi Coast or the vineyard harvest rituals in France's Loire Valley to the lantern-lit moon-viewing festivals in Japan, Exodus invites travelers to rediscover this season as a time of deep connection, golden light, and local celebrations that most visitors miss. Listed below are a few examples of special "September to Remember" trips and destinations:

France : Celebrate la vendange (the grape harvest) in full swing. Join brotherhoods of winemakers in the Loire Valley and take part in the torchlit Heritage Night in Saint-Émilion. Travel on the enlightening trip, "Loire Valley: Walks, Wine & Châteaux ."

Italy : Hike Amalfi's iconic Path of the Gods in cooler air and dive into olive harvest season. If you prefer biking, cycle the unspoiled Cilento to the Amalfi Coast. See it all on "Walking the Amalfi Coast " or "Cycle Cilento & the Amalfi Coast ."

Portugal & Spain : Experience one of the most scenic trails of the Comino de Santiago while enjoying coastal towns along the way. Feel the thrill on this highly rated trip, "Cycle the Coastal Portuguese Camino ."

South Africa : It's spring, and wildlife is thriving-from breaching whales off Hermanus to baby elephants and zebras around watering holes. Have memories of a lifetime on "South Africa: Walking and Wildlife " and on other Africa tours .

Vietnam : Golden rice terraces and festive celebrations around Independence Day await. Cycle through the rice paddies with local guides who know every hidden route on the favorite "Cycling Vietnam " trip.

Japan : Watch temple lanterns glow under the full moon during Tsukimi and catch high-octane floats at the Danjiri Matsuri in Osaka. Experience it with local experts on "Ancient & Modern Japan " and other September trips to Asia .

Costa Rica: Discover Costa Rica's greatest wildlife-watching secrets: the hidden animal hotspots of the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Enjoy this special adventure on the "Costa Rica's Coastal Secrets " tour.

Additional Reasons to Travel in September with Exodus Adventure Travels



Insider Expertise: With more than 50 years of experience and deep local connections, Exodus gets travelers closer to the moments that matter-often ones only the locals know about.

Beyond the Ordinary: Small group sizes and immersive itineraries mean fewer queues, more time, and deeper cultural understanding.

The Comfort of Convenience: No need to spend endless hours researching the best places to see. Travelers can have the confidence and comfort knowing that Exodus' expert teams and guides have carefully curated itineraries for the convenience of passengers. Travel That Matters: These small group tours support local economies year-round while offering a more relaxed, responsible adventure.

For more information about Exodus' many adventures including cultural holidays , wildlife expeditions , scenic hiking trips , cycling tours , solo travel and the best last-minute getaways , please visit ExodusTravels .

