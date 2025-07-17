National Fuel Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 after market close.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks from the executive team are planned for approximately 20 minutes followed by a question and answer session.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link .

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com .

A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, August 7, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 592578.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at .

For additional information, contact:

Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Equity Plan Administrator (716) 857-7340

Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654

Email: ...