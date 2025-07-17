Residential Construction Global Industry Almanac 2025 Market Recorded Revenues Of $5.27 Trillion In 2024 - Trends And Forecasts 2020-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Global Residential Construction industry in this comprehensive profile featuring market size, trends, and forecasts (2024-2029). Understand key segments-demolition, new construction, refurbishment, repair- and the competitive landscape. Leading players' insights included. Key markets: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America.

Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Construction Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Residential construction refers to the process of building structures primarily intended for people to live in. Market value refers to the total output value of construction activity in a specific year. Construction output value is defined as the total value of construction activity in any given period, including costs related to all materials, equipment, and services used.

The market is segmented into demolition, new construction, refurbishment, and repair & maintenance. Demolition refers to the dismantling or destruction of a residential building or part of one. New construction encompasses any work related to the creation of a new residential structure. The refurbishment segment involves upgrading or renovating an existing residential building. Repair & maintenance includes activities aimed at restoring or fixing deteriorated or damaged residential structures.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices, and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for a few countries, such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global residential construction market recorded revenues of $5.27 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2019 and 2024.

The new construction segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2024, with total revenues of $3.11 trillion, equivalent to 59.1% of the market's overall value. In 2024, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share with a 41.3% share of the global residential construction market. It was followed by Europe with a 29.1% share and North America with a 24.5% share.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global residential construction market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global residential construction market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential construction market players' global operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global residential construction market with five year forecasts

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Residential Construction

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles



Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

AEDAS Homes SA

Arup Group Ltd

Axiom Builders Inc

Ballast Nedam NV

Barratt Redrow Plc

Basil Read Pty Ltd

Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd

Bellway Plc

Bird Construction Inc

Bouygues SA

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc

China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

D.R. Horton Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

Dilip Buildcon Ltd

Eiffage SA

Empresas ICA SAB de CV

EZTEC Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA

Ferrovial SE

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

GOLDBECK GmbH

HOCHTIEF AG

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

Impresa Pizzarotti & C SpA

Itinera SpA

J Hutchinson Pty Ltd

Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

JWH Group Pty Ltd

Kajima Corp

Kuzugrup Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS

Laing O'Rourke Australia Pty Ltd

Lennar Corp

Lian Beng Group Ltd

LSR Group

Lum Chang Holdings Ltd

Morgan Sindall Group Plc

MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA

NCC AB

NCC Ltd

Nexity SA

Nurol Holding Inc

Peab AB

PIK Group

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk

PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk

PT PP (Persero) Tbk

PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk

Royal BAM Group NV

Sacyr SA

Samsung C&T Corp

Sea Kay Holdings Limited

Sekisui House Ltd

Servicios Corporativos Javer SAB de CV

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd

Shimizu Corp

Simonds Group Ltd

SK Ecoplant Co Ltd

Skanska AB

Spie Batignolles Tpci

Strabag AG

Taylor Morrison Home Corp

Taylor Wimpey Plc

Tiong Seng Holdings Ltd

Toll Brothers Inc

Vinte Viviendas Integrales

Webuild SpA

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd Yapi Merkezi Holding Inc

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900