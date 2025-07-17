Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
What:
Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
When:
Thursday, July 31, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How:
Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 /
Replay:
(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 2965589
About Service Corporation International
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2025, we owned and operated 1,485 funeral service locations and 498 cemeteries (of which 310 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit .
