Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-07-17 10:46:46
HOUSTON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI ) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter 2025 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Details of the conference call are as follows:



What:

Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call


When:

Thursday, July 31, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time


How:

Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 /
Code – 0839787 or listen live via the internet through our website at
in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"


Replay:

(877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 2965589
available through August 7, 2025, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our
website at in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"


About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI ), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At June 30, 2025, we owned and operated 1,485 funeral service locations and 498 cemeteries (of which 310 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit .

SOURCE Service Corporation International

