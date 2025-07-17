Cultural Tourism Market 2025-2029 Stress Relief And Unique Experiences Propel Boom
Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultural Tourism Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cultural tourism market is projected to expand by USD 8.41 billion between 2024 and 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during this period. A comprehensive report provides an extensive analysis of market size and forecast, prevailing trends, growth drivers, challenges, and detailed vendor analysis, encapsulating approximately 25 vendors.
Key growth drivers include the integration of AR and VR technologies in cultural tourism, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives boosting cultural tourism. These factors are expected to create substantial market demand in the coming years. In the contemporary market scenario, a notable inclination towards cultural tourism is driven by stress-related lifestyle challenges, a preference for cultural experiences to break routine life, and significant contributions of cultural tourism to GDP and employment growth.
According to recent analysis, one of the latest trends gaining traction in the cultural tourism industry is the increasing demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology. These advanced technologies are reshaping the tourism experience, providing immersive and interactive ways for travelers to engage with cultural sites and histories.
An in-depth vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positions. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading cultural tourism vendors including ACE Cultural Tours Ltd., Aracari Travel, Envoy Tours, and others. It also outlines upcoming trends and challenges, guiding companies to strategize effectively and harness growth opportunities.
The report encapsulates both primary and secondary data sources, incorporating inputs from key industry participants. It includes market size data, segmental and regional analysis, and an examination of prominent vendors along with historical and predictive data.
Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies ACE Cultural Tours Ltd Aracari Travel Envoy Tours Exodus Travels Ltd. G Adventures Geographic Expeditions Inc. Indigenous Tourism BC Intrepid Group Pty Ltd. JPMorgan Chase and Co. Kudu Travel Ltd. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. Martin Randall Travel Ltd Odyssey World Responsible Travel Travel Leaders Group Holdings LLC
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Domestic cultural tourism International cultural tourism
By Service:
- Cultural eco-tourism Indigenous cultural tourism Socio-cultural tourism
By Application:
- Leisure Religious pilgrimage Education Research
By Geographical Landscape:
- Europe APAC North America South America Middle East and Africa
