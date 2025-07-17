Center For Energy Workforce Development Champions Energy Careers To Strengthen Workforce Of Tomorrow

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Careers span the full spectrum of the industry-from electricians, lineworkers, and pipefitters to cybersecurity analysts, IT specialists, and customer service professionals. Employers are increasingly focused on skills-based hiring and investing in on-the-job training for skilled positions, welcoming candidates with a range of educational backgrounds and experiences.

"The scale of opportunity in energy right now is unmatched," said Missy Henriksen, Executive Director of CEWD. "This is a sector that values skills, offers stability and growth, and powers the nation's future. Whether you're transitioning from another field, just starting your career, or looking to grow into something new, there's a place for you in energy. We're ready to help you find it."

As the workforce grows, so does the importance of representation. Latinos now make up nearly one in five U.S. workers and are projected to drive future labor force growth. Gen Z is expected to make up one-third of the workforce by 2030, yet fewer than one in five report strong awareness of energy career pathways. Meanwhile, military veterans represent a ready and valuable talent pool, bringing leadership, discipline, and a strong focus on safety to the industry.

CEWD and its partners are committed to building a workforce that reflects the communities the industry serves. This means opening doors for individuals of all backgrounds through training and education pathways.

Jobseekers can explore career options, access training resources, and find real-time openings through CEWD's Get Into Energy platform. To learn more, visit .

About The Center for Energy Workforce Development

The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) is a non-profit consortium of electric, natural gas, nuclear, and renewable energy companies, and their associations, committed to the development of a skilled, diverse energy workforce. To learn more, visit .

