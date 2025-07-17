Slip Ring Innovation For Surveillance Systems: UEA Enables 360° Signal & Power Rotation

United Equipment Accessories designs and manufactures precision slip rings engineered specifically for surveillance applications. Whether used in PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, mobile observation platforms, or long-range radar systems, UEA's slip rings provide the performance and reliability required for mission-sensitive monitoring.

Engineered for Surveillance:



Compact, Low-Profile Footprints: Ideal for integration into space-constrained enclosures like camera domes and gimbals.



High-Integrity Signal Transmission: Gold-contact technology ensures low-noise signal paths for HD video, Ethernet, USB, and control signals.



Integrated Power and Data: Multiple channels for power and signal in a single housing simplify system architecture and boost reliability.



Fiber Optic Rotary Joint Integration: Optional fiber optic channels support high-bandwidth, long-distance communication, ideal for modern IP and 4K surveillance systems.

Protection from the Environment: IP-rated and temperature-tolerant options specifically created for outdoor, mobile, and marine surveillance systems.

Applications Include:



Pan–tilt–zoom and panoramic security cameras



Drone mounted vision systems



Border, port, and perimeter surveillance towers

Vehicle and ship/marine-based monitoring platforms

Trusted Performance from a Proven Partner

With decades of experience developing custom slip rings, UEA brings engineering expertise and a commitment to precision manufacturing. Every slip ring is built to meet the specific needs of the application, ensuring long-term reliability and optimal signal quality.

For integrators and OEMs seeking dependable rotation and signal continuity in surveillance systems, UEA supplies trusted, field-tested solutions.

United Equipment Accessories

2103 East Bremer Ave.

Waverly, Iowa 50677

(800) 394-9986

[email protected]



