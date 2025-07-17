Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Slip Ring Innovation For Surveillance Systems: UEA Enables 360° Signal & Power Rotation

2025-07-17 10:17:03
United Equipment Accessories designs and manufactures precision slip rings engineered specifically for surveillance applications. Whether used in PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, mobile observation platforms, or long-range radar systems, UEA's slip rings provide the performance and reliability required for mission-sensitive monitoring.

Engineered for Surveillance:

  • Compact, Low-Profile Footprints: Ideal for integration into space-constrained enclosures like camera domes and gimbals.
  • High-Integrity Signal Transmission: Gold-contact technology ensures low-noise signal paths for HD video, Ethernet, USB, and control signals.
  • Integrated Power and Data: Multiple channels for power and signal in a single housing simplify system architecture and boost reliability.
  • Fiber Optic Rotary Joint Integration: Optional fiber optic channels support high-bandwidth, long-distance communication, ideal for modern IP and 4K surveillance systems.
  • Protection from the Environment: IP-rated and temperature-tolerant options specifically created for outdoor, mobile, and marine surveillance systems.

Applications Include:

  • Pan–tilt–zoom and panoramic security cameras
  • Drone mounted vision systems
  • Border, port, and perimeter surveillance towers
  • Vehicle and ship/marine-based monitoring platforms

Trusted Performance from a Proven Partner

With decades of experience developing custom slip rings, UEA brings engineering expertise and a commitment to precision manufacturing. Every slip ring is built to meet the specific needs of the application, ensuring long-term reliability and optimal signal quality.

For integrators and OEMs seeking dependable rotation and signal continuity in surveillance systems, UEA supplies trusted, field-tested solutions.

Get in touch now, don't miss your chance to learn more!

United Equipment Accessories
2103 East Bremer Ave.
Waverly, Iowa 50677
(800) 394-9986
[email protected]

SOURCE United Equipment Accessories

