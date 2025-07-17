Slip Ring Innovation For Surveillance Systems: UEA Enables 360° Signal & Power Rotation
United Equipment Accessories designs and manufactures precision slip rings engineered specifically for surveillance applications. Whether used in PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, mobile observation platforms, or long-range radar systems, UEA's slip rings provide the performance and reliability required for mission-sensitive monitoring.
Engineered for Surveillance:
-
Compact, Low-Profile Footprints: Ideal for integration into space-constrained enclosures like camera domes and gimbals.
High-Integrity Signal Transmission: Gold-contact technology ensures low-noise signal paths for HD video, Ethernet, USB, and control signals.
Integrated Power and Data: Multiple channels for power and signal in a single housing simplify system architecture and boost reliability.
Fiber Optic Rotary Joint Integration: Optional fiber optic channels support high-bandwidth, long-distance communication, ideal for modern IP and 4K surveillance systems.
Protection from the Environment: IP-rated and temperature-tolerant options specifically created for outdoor, mobile, and marine surveillance systems.
Applications Include:
-
Pan–tilt–zoom and panoramic security cameras
Drone mounted vision systems
Border, port, and perimeter surveillance towers
Vehicle and ship/marine-based monitoring platforms
Trusted Performance from a Proven Partner
With decades of experience developing custom slip rings, UEA brings engineering expertise and a commitment to precision manufacturing. Every slip ring is built to meet the specific needs of the application, ensuring long-term reliability and optimal signal quality.
For integrators and OEMs seeking dependable rotation and signal continuity in surveillance systems, UEA supplies trusted, field-tested solutions.
Get in touch now, don't miss your chance to learn more!
United Equipment Accessories
2103 East Bremer Ave.
Waverly, Iowa 50677
(800) 394-9986
[email protected]
SOURCE United Equipment Accessories
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment