Lennar Announces Grand Opening Of Four New Home Collections At Valencia By Fivepoint

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Valencia continues to grow as a hub for families, professionals and anyone looking to thrive in a dynamic, connected community," said John Lavender, Lennar California Coastal Division President. "Lennar's four new collections reflect the evolving needs of today's homebuyers. With unmatched convenience, a welcoming climate, and rich diversity, Valencia is truly a place to put down roots and grow."

The four neighborhoods – Opal, Ruby, Coral, and Jewel – feature 14 fully furnished models and 15 distinct home designs within a thoughtfully designed community where lifestyle, nature, and innovation converge. Ranging from 1,326 to 2,949 sq. ft., the homes offer two to five bedrooms in single-family, paired, and duplex-style layouts. Each home includes a two-car garage and spacious, open-concept floorplans ideal for indoor-outdoor living:



Opal, opening July 19, offers innovative three-story single-family homes that maximize space and privacy, starting from the low $700,000s.

Ruby, opening Aug. 23, features efficient two-story paired and detached homes with flexible dens and lofts that enhance living space and functionality, starting from the upper $700,000s.

Coral, opening Aug. 23, brings three-story detached homes that deliver impressive living space in a more compact footprint, from the low $600,000s. Jewel, opening Sept. 6, showcases spacious duplex homes with elegant designs that combine the feel of single-family living with the value of duplex construction, starting in the low $700,000s.

Valencia residents enjoy exclusive access to resort-style amenities, including pools with stunning mountain views, community lounges perfect for gatherings, scenic trails ideal for walking, biking, and neighborhood electric vehicles, and shaded playgrounds designed for year-round fun. The neighborhood also boasts sports courts and a weekly farmers market.

Valencia by FivePoint is a growing master-planned community with more than 21,500 homes planned across 15,000 acres. Ideally located near major freeways, Six Flags Magic Mountain, award-winning schools in the Newhall, Saugus Union, and William S. Hart districts, golf courses, dining, shopping, entertainment and more.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (844) 227-6194 or visit the community website .

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .

