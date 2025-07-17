NADA HOLDINGS And DRAGAMI GAMES Launch New IP Development For LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW

LOLLIPOPCHAINSAW

(From left) Joe Teng, Chairman of NADA HOLDINGS CORP.; Shohei Sato, President and CEO of Dragami Games Co., Ltd.

NADA HOLDINGS

Dragami

JAPAN, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NADA HOLDINGS CORP. (Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan; Chairman: Joe Teng, hereinafter“NADA HOLDINGS”), a Taiwanese company specializing in IP investment and development, has entered into a partnership agreement with Dragami Games Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa, Tokyo; President and CEO: Shohei Sato, hereinafter“Dragami Games”). Through this partnership, the two companies will jointly launch multiple new projects based on the zombie action game LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW.

Set on the West Coast of the United States, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW is a title that blends over-the-top humor with a striking aesthetic of stylish violence. Since its release in 2012, the game has enjoyed enduring support from a dedicated fan base. The remastered edition, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP, released in 2024, received an enthusiastic response. In light of 13 years of continued fan support and cumulative sales exceeding 1.5 million units, NADA HOLDINGS and Dragami Games have decided to jointly launch a new IP development initiative for LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW. This initiative aims to further expand the franchise through multifaceted projects and cross-industry collaborations.

NADA HOLDINGS brings a wealth of experience in leading investment and development projects for anime and game IPs, along with extensive expertise and resources in cross-media IP development, as well as a deep passion for intellectual property. Recognizing that this knowledge would greatly contribute to the new development of Dragami Games' acclaimed title LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW, the two companies have formed a strong partnership.

Comment from Shohei Sato, President and CEO of Dragami Games

Thirteen years ago, our original development team poured immense passion and creativity into creating LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW. Since then, the game has continued to receive tremendous support and love from fans. We are deeply grateful for this, and it moves us profoundly. To further expand the title and meet the expectations of our fans, Dragami Games has made the important decision to move forward with a new phase of IP development for LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW.

The team at NADA HOLDINGS shares a deep affection and enthusiasm for the title, along with a proven track record in IP investment and development. Through this partnership, we look forward to working together to create new projects that carry on the spirit and charm of the original while bringing fresh value to the franchise.

Comment from Joe Teng, Chairman of NADA HOLDINGS

As a huge fan of LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW, I am truly honored and delighted to be involved in the expansion of this IP. Moving forward, NADA HOLDINGS will devote itself wholeheartedly to preserving the spirit of the original work and meeting the expectations of its fans. Together with Dragami Games, we are committed to developing a wide range of new projects.

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW is distinguished by its bold and intense style, blending striking visual impact with subversive storytelling. Set in a high school overrun by zombies, the story follows Juliet, a cheerleader wielding a chainsaw, as she fights to save both her school and her boyfriend. The two companies have already begun planning and assembling a team for the project, underscoring their commitment to honoring the original work and faithfully capturing its unique style and appeal.

Aiming to bring even greater diversity and fresh possibilities to this IP-stay tuned for what's next.



【NADA HOLDINGS CORP.】

Founded in 2015, NADA HOLDINGS focuses on the development and management of ACG content IP projects. The company actively collaborates with international markets and industry partners to expand entertainment ventures centered on IP creation.

( /)

【Dragami Games Co., Ltd.】

Established in 2022, Dragami Games is engaged in the planning, development, and sales of video game software. The company holds the rights to numerous game title IPs, including LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW, KILLER IS DEAD, and GOD WARS.

( )

Kuroki

NAVICUS Inc.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.