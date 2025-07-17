403
Pix Payment System Puts Brazil And U.S. On Collision Course
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government now faces sharp criticism from the United States over its instant payment system, Pix.
Official data show Pix, launched by Brazil's Central Bank in late 2020, allows fast, free transfers for individuals via smartphones at any hour. By early 2025, more than 175 million Brazilians-about four out of five adults-were using it.
Pix processed over 42 billion transactions in 2023, totaling more than $3.3 trillion. Businesses pay average fees of just 0.22%, much lower than for credit cards, while individuals pay nothing.
US officials say this gives Pix an unfair advantage over American payment companies operating in Brazil, and started a formal investigation into Pix, according to the US Department of Commerce.
They also linked these tariffs to concerns about environmental policy and digital regulation, which Brazil's leaders called unjust and unrelated. Brazil's Vice President called Pix a clear success and said the tariffs hurt both countries.
He added that Pix increases financial access and lowers costs for families and businesses. Amcham Brasil, the American Chamber of Commerce in Brazil , supported efforts to settle the dispute and separate trade from technology disagreements.
At the heart of the dispute is the question of who gets to set the rules for payment technology as it becomes part of everyday life worldwide. Brazil's experience shows how a homegrown digital system can change a country's economy and upset global competitors.
All transaction data and official responses are drawn directly from Brazil's Central Bank and US government statements to ensure an accurate and factual account.
