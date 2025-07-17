US Media Got It Wrong? AAIB Flags Irresponsible Reporting On Air India Crash

India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has strongly criticised an international media report for spreading what it called 'selective and unverified' information about the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The statement from the AAIB came after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a US-based newspaper, claimed that the pilot of the crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, had 'cut off fuel to the engines', which led to the aircraft losing power mid-air.

The AAIB called this type of reporting 'irresponsible' and advised everyone to wait for the official final report before drawing conclusions. It reminded the public that the investigation is still ongoing.

Here's what the AAIB statement says

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, issued an official statement on July 17, 2025, following intense public and media interest in the Air India VT-ANB crash. Here are the key points:

1. AAIB following strict international protocols

The AAIB is working under the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and in line with ICAO Annex 13. Since its creation in 2012, the AAIB has investigated 92 accidents and 111 serious incidents. The VT-ANB crash is one of the most serious aviation accidents in India, and the investigation is being handled with the highest level of professionalism.

2. Warning against panic and false reporting

The AAIB said that while the incident has shocked the public, this is not the time for panic or spreading fear. The agency strongly advised against making conclusions based on“unfounded facts” that could harm the aviation sector's reputation.

3. International media accused of selective reporting

The AAIB raised concern over some international media outlets spreading“selective and unverified” reports while the investigation is still ongoing. It warned that such reporting is insensitive to the families of victims and could damage the integrity of the investigation.

4. Final report not ready yet

The statement clarified that the preliminary report is only meant to share basic facts on what happened. The final report, which will include the causes and recommendations, will be released only after the full investigation is over.

5. Public asked to wait for final report

The AAIB appealed to the public and media to wait patiently for the final investigation report. It also said it would release updates when necessary, especially on issues of technical or public interest.

What the preliminary AAIB report actually says

The AAIB had earlier released a preliminary report. It said that the aircraft's fuel control switches, which are designed not to move accidentally, had somehow moved from the 'RUN' to the 'CUT' position, cutting off fuel supply to the engines.

However, the report did not say how or why that happened and it made no mention of any mistake by the pilot.

Indian pilots' group defends Air India captain

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has also condemned the claims made in the WSJ article. FIP President Captain CS Randhawa said the article was 'baseless and misleading'.

He told ANI, "Nowhere in the preliminary report has it been mentioned that the pilot made an error. It is wrong to suggest he turned off the fuel supply."

Randhawa added that FIP would take legal action against the publication for damaging the reputation of Indian pilots.

Call for restraint and responsible reporting

Captain Randhawa also asked the media and public not to spread panic or speculate before the investigation is complete.

“People are forming opinions without facts. This only spreads fear among passengers and harms the image of Indian aviation,” he warned.

Both the AAIB and the FIP have urged for patience and accurate reporting while the final investigation findings are awaited.