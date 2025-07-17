Air India Flight 171 Crash: AAIB Rubbishes 'Premature, Unverified' US Report On Cockpit Audio, Urges 'Sensitivity'
The WSJ on Thursday, July 17, released new details on the American investigation into the Air India plane crash, revealing the final conversation between the two pilots – captain Sumeet Sabharwal and first officer Clive Kunder – suggesting that pilot error led to the crash that killed 260 . The report cites some persons who familiar with the American probe.
Terming the US media report on the cockpit audio recording of the pilots of the Air India flight 171 before the plane crash as“irresponsible”, the AAIB said it was too early to draw any conclusions.
“Sections of global media repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective, unverified reporting; Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing. It's too early to reach any definite conclusions on AI plane crash; probe is still not complete,” the AAIB said.
The investigation bureau also said that a final probe report would be published with“root causes and recommendations”, urging the global media to“refrain from spreading premature narratives.”
“Essential to respect sensitivity of family members of deceased passengers, crew and others who died on ground due to plane crash,” AAIB said.WHAT DID THE US MEDIA REPORT SAY?
According to the sources quoted by the WSJ, the first officer, expressing surprise, asked the senior pilot why he moved the switches to“cutoff”. He, then, panicked.“While the captain [the experienced one] seemed to remain calm.”
The WSJ report reveals that it was first officer who asked the captain why he moved the switches to“cutoff”, according to the people who asked not to be identified.
