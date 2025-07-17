Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:34 AM EST - Kinaxis Inc. : Announced that it has scheduled its conference call to discuss the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30. The call will be hosted on Thursday, August 7 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer and chair, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, followed by a question and answer period. Kinaxis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $201.00.

