Laramide Resources Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - Laramide Resources Ltd : Announced that its 100%-owned Australian subsidiary, Tackle Resources Pty Ltd, has received approval of a Mineral Development Licence for the Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia. The approval of the MDL provides a strong foundation for Laramide to advance project permitting and to undertake mining feasibility studies, metallurgical testing and marketing, as well as environmental, engineering and design studies required to support a future Mining Lease application. Laramide Resources Ltd shares T are trading up $0.03 at $0.64.
