Teachers' Union Deductions To Be Refunded Following Court Ruling

Amman, July 17 (Petra) – Ministry of Education Spokesperson Mahmoud Hyasat said on Thursday that all amounts deducted from teachers' salaries for the benefit of the Jordanian Teachers' Union will be refunded to their rightful beneficiaries, following the Constitutional Court's ruling issued on July 17, 2025.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Hyasat explained that all financial deductions previously made under the Jordanian Teachers' Union Law and related legislation will be reimbursed.He noted that this step comes in line with the Constitutional Court's decision, which declared the Jordanian Teachers' Union Law No. (14) of 2011 and its amendments unconstitutional.