From Badge To Breakdown Jack Clymer II's Newly Released Novel Shares A Boston Police Detective's Journey To Redemption

MENAFN - GetNews)Author and passionate storyteller Jack K. Clymer II has now released his latest novel, Mick Boyle, A Boston Cop. The thrilling new novel shares the story of a Boston police detective who becomes embroiled in a scandal involving his wife's family, causing both his personal and professional life to collapse completely. Just when things are at their worst, a violent new crime group sweeps into the city, giving Mick a chance to redeem himself and return to being a well-liked and prosperous detective.







Mick Boyle is a compelling tale of crime, family conflicts, and difficult decisions. Taking readers on a fast-paced journey into Boston's Irish neighborhoods, it offers a profound exploration of subjects such as pride, loyalty, and the cost of remaining silent. The author brings not only emotional depth but also authenticity to Mick Boyle's character, who is born into a family with a history of generational service on the Boston police force. However, when Mick refuses to expose his uncle-in-law, who also happens to be a mafia boss, his relationship with his wife takes a toll, and so does his once spotless reputation as a Boston police detective. Grappling with personal and professional loss, Mick finally finds a chance at redemption. While his uncle-in-law tries to straighten his ways, Mick tries to dismantle a Chinese crime syndicate now carving out turf in Boston's underworld.

Jack K. Clymer II is a renowned author known for vibrant yet true-to-life stories. He was born and raised in South America and later returned to California, where he spent decades working in the asphalt industry. His writing is shaped by his working-class background and his global perspective. His renowned novels The Honolulu Man and The African Sky have already received praise for their depth and humanity. Clymer now focuses entirely on writing fiction, finding inspiration in historical facts, real-life hardships, and the unsung bravery of imperfect individuals.

As a former polo player, marathon runner, and extensive traveler, many of these elements come into play in his stories, offering intense physicality with vivid settings and diverse characters. Now thriving in retirement, he dedicates himself full-time to writing inspiring and thought-provoking stories that reach readers worldwide. Jack K. Clymer II is available for interviews.

Mick Boyle, A Boston Cop is now available on Amazon.

