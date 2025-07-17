Peter Kratka Brings Humor, Humanity, And Hard-Earned Wisdom To Life's Greatest Challenges

In a literary landscape filled with noise, Peter Kratka offers real stories that speak to real people. With three critically praised titles: Medical Tales, Golf Is a Four Letter Word, and Miscellooneyous , Kratka has carved a niche for storytelling that is brutally honest, dryly funny, and profoundly human.

Kratka, a late-blooming physician and lifelong observer, brings decades of experience from the ER, the golf course, and New York City apartment life into his writing. These are not just books. They are personal archives of resilience, frustration, joy, and absurdity.

Medical Tales is a memoir-in-stories chronicling Kratka's journey from substitute teacher to radiologist. With clinical precision and emotional depth, he explores everything from difficult diagnoses to awkward patient encounters, all while weaving in the humanity often lost in sterile hospital corridors. The book is a tribute to the patient-doctor bond and to the everyday heroism of those who choose to care.

Golf Is a Four Letter Word shifts gears into the philosophical comedy of amateur golf. Here, Kratka uses the sport not just as a setting, but as a metaphor for marriage, ego, failure, and perseverance. It's golf as therapy. Golf a spiritual test. And golf as the ultimate humbler for anyone trying to prove something.

Finally, Miscellooneyous captures the mess and magic of life's in-between moments. From bizarre jobs to bizarre neighbors, this collection celebrates the little things that make us laugh, grit our teeth, or reevaluate everything. Kratka's storytelling turns the mundane into meaning. This reminds us that no moment is too small to matter.

Together, these three works speak across generations. They resonate with readers navigating career changes, personal reinvention, aging, and the beautiful absurdity of modern life. Whether you're a doctor, golfer, artist, or simply a seeker of stories that matter, Peter Kratka's voice is one you'll want to listen to and laugh along with.

All three titles are available now in paperback and eBook formats at major retailers, with audiobook editions coming soon.

Peter Kratka, MD, is 74 and lives in Palm Beach, Florida, as well as NYC and East Hampton, NY. His dad taught him to play golf at 15, and he has been struggling on the course ever since, along with his wife of 50 years, Suzanne, whom he taught to play. Peter is a retired Radiologist who practiced in Queens, NYC, for over 30 years. Now that he has more free time, golf figures large in his free time. He taught his four kids to play, but only one takes golf seriously, along with his wife. His eight grandchildren show little interest in the game. Dr Kratka has been writing Poetry and Short Stories since High School. This is his first publication.

