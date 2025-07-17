403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait PM, Chinese Firm Chairman Review Ecosystem Rehabilitation, Afforestation Projects
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Thursday Fang Jinshu, chairman of the Chinese state-owned company tasked with ecosystem rehabilitation, afforestation expansion, environmental protection, and sand-encroachment control projects in Kuwait, accompanied by a high-level technical delegation.
The Chinese team presented a visual report and detailed briefing after field visits to Kuwaiti areas needing land reclamation, outlining suitable solutions and modern technologies.
They also reviewed major projects undertaken by the company, which has more than 85 years of experience in combating desertification and implementing afforestation programs.
Attending were Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Noora Al-Fassam, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, President of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and ministerial committee member-rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (pickup previous)
lr
The Chinese team presented a visual report and detailed briefing after field visits to Kuwaiti areas needing land reclamation, outlining suitable solutions and modern technologies.
They also reviewed major projects undertaken by the company, which has more than 85 years of experience in combating desertification and implementing afforestation programs.
Attending were Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdulatif Al-Mashari, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Noora Al-Fassam, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Acting Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Sheikh Khaled Mohammad Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, President of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and ministerial committee member-rapporteur Ambassador Sameeh Johar Hayat. (pickup previous)
lr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment