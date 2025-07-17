Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Renews Call To Hold Russia Accountable For Downing Malaysian Plane


2025-07-17 10:04:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 17 (KUNA) -- The European Union renewed on Thursday its call for "truth, justice and accountability" on the 11th anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.
Affirming Russiaآ's responsibility for the tragedy that claimed the lives of 298 people from 17 different nationalities, most of them EU citizens, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said "in memory of the 11th anniversary of the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 on 17 July, we honour the memory of the 298 innocent people, including 80 children, who lost their lives in this tragedy. We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims."
The statement reiterated the European Unionآ's full support for all efforts to establish truth, justice and accountability, in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166.
The EU welcomed the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) issued on 9 July 2025 and the decision of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council on 12 May 2025, both of which held the Russian Federation responsible for the downing of Flight MH17 and the deaths of the 298 people on board. The ECtHR also found that Russia is responsible for the additional suffering inflicted on the next of kin as a result of the tragedy.
The statement noted that the ICAO Council concluded that Russia breached the international legal prohibition on the use of weapons against civil aircraft in flight, and in its decision of 30 June 2025, ordered the Russian Federation to enter into "good faith" negotiations with Australia and the Netherlands to ensure full reparations for the downing of the aircraft.
The EU reiterated its call on Russia "to accept full responsibility for this tragedy and to fully cooperate with efforts to serve justice". (end)
