Amir Sends Condolences To President, Prime Minister Of Iraq
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent Thursday a cables of condolences to the President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq HE Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid and the Prime Minister HE Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani on the victims of the fire that broke out in a shopping center in the city of Al-Kut, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
