Healthquest Capital Welcomes Terry Shaw To Industry Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthQuest Capital, a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies, is pleased to announce that Terry Shaw, Former President and CEO of AdventHealth, has joined its Industry Advisory Board.

With a distinguished 40-year career in healthcare leadership, Shaw brings extensive expertise in hospital systems, operations, and strategic transformation. As the CEO of AdventHealth, the largest non-for-profit protestant health care system in the United States, he led the organization through significant innovation and delivered on the vision to offer whole-person care for consumers.

"Terry's deep understanding of healthcare operations, combined with his leadership in scaling complex healthcare systems, makes him an invaluable addition to HealthQuest's Advisory Board," said Garheng Kong, Managing Partner at HealthQuest Capital. "Given the recent challenges faced by many hospitals, we are confident his experience and insights will help guide our team and portfolio companies".

Shaw held multiple executive roles at AdventHealth, including Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. He also served as a member of the Healthcare Leadership Council and chairman for Premier, Inc.

"I'm excited to join HealthQuest's Industry Advisory Board and support its commitment to advancing healthcare innovation," said Shaw. "HealthQuest's focus on scaling transformative healthcare solutions aligns with my personal passion for improving patient care and operational efficiency."

With his addition, HealthQuest further strengthens its Industry Advisory Board with industry leaders committed to advancing impactful healthcare solutions.

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest Capital focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest Capital team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit .

SOURCE HealthQuest Capital

