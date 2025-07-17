Comcast Names Romy Seals As Vice President Of Finance For Florida Region

"Romy brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational excellence, and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment like Florida," said Jeff Buzzelli, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast's Florida Region. "Her leadership has already made a significant impact, and I'm confident she will continue to elevate our performance and strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve."

Seals began her Comcast career in 2012 as Director of Business Operations in the Central Division. She quickly rose through the ranks, ventually serving as Vice President of Business Operations for Comcast Business, where she supported the brand's rapid growth and market disruption. She also led the Central Division Comcast Business Center of Excellence, overseeing subscriber reporting, systems support, and sales reporting across four regions.

"Florida is a vibrant, fast-moving region with incredible opportunities and unique challenges," said Romy Seals, Vice President of Finance for Comcast's Florida Region. "I'm proud to continue working alongside such a dedicated and talented team to support our communities, drive financial performance, and help shape the future of Comcast in this dynamic market. I'm looking forward to building on the momentum we've created and contribute to the region's continued success."

Since joining Comcast's Florida Region in late 2023 as Senior Director of Project Management, Seals has led key initiatives including Xfinity Communities projects, market expansion planning, network enhancements and hurricane recovery.

Seals holds a bachelor's degree in finance and an MBA from Georgia State University. She and husband Steve live in Loxahatchee with their two dogs, Harper and Henry.

