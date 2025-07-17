Stronger From The Inside Out: Polaris Offers Emsella For Pelvic Floor Strength

Empowering pelvic health: Polaris Vein and Aesthetics introduces Emsella, a breakthrough in non-invasive pelvic floor therapy

Helping you feel confident from the inside out - discover the Emsella difference at Polaris Vein and Aesthetics

- Dr. Amanda Cooper, MDCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is helping men and women in the Columbus community regain control, comfort, and confidence through Emsella , an FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment that strengthens the pelvic floor and supports better bladder control and sexual health, with no surgery or downtime required.Whether you're a woman navigating postpartum recovery or a man managing changes after prostate treatment, Emsella is an ideal solution for those experiencing incontinence, reduced pelvic support, or sexual dysfunction. The treatment is performed while fully clothed, takes just 30 minutes, and requires no recovery time, making it both discreet and convenient for people on the go.Each session of Emsella uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) technology to trigger thousands of supramaximal muscle contractions-far more than could be achieved through traditional Kegel exercises. This results in stronger pelvic floor muscles and improved neuromuscular control, which can dramatically reduce episodes of leakage, urgency, and other intimate health issues."Pelvic floor weakness can affect anyone, and it's more common than most people think," said Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, founder and medical director at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics. "Emsella helps our patients feel stronger from the inside out. Whether they're chasing their kids, laughing with friends, or traveling this summer, they can enjoy those moments without worrying about leaks or discomfort."With vacations, road trips, and pool days ahead, now is the perfect time to address incontinence concerns and embrace your summer with confidence.To request a consultation or book an appointment, visit or call 614-488-5090.About Polaris Vein & AestheticsPolaris Vein & Aesthetics is a physician-led medical aesthetics and vein care clinic located in the heart of Columbus, Ohio. Founded by Dr. Amanda Cooper, MD, a board-certified physician with a background in vascular and aesthetic medicine, Polaris is dedicated to helping patients achieve confidence through science-backed, results-driven treatments.The clinic specializes in science-backed, results-driven treatments that help patients look and feel their best-without surgery or extended downtime. From advanced vein therapy and facial rejuvenation to pelvic floor health solutions like Emsella, Polaris offers a comprehensive range of services that prioritize both inner and outer wellness.At Polaris, the mission is simple: to empower patients to live confidently and comfortably through evidence-based medical aesthetics and personalized care plans that deliver meaningful results.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit or call 614-488-5090.

