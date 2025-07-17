Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market And Future Growth Dynamics Databook 2025, With 100+ Kpis And Forecasts To 2029
Dublin, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction market in Vietnam is expected to grow by 12.6% on annual basis to reach VND 25.21 trillion in 2025.
The prefabricated construction market in Vietnam has experienced steady growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2025-2029.
By the end of 2029, the prefabricated construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of VND 22.39 trillion to approximately VND 42.36 trillion.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction sector in Vietnam, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities across end-markets, materials, and products at the country level.
With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in prefabricated construction, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables.
Key Highlights:
- Comprehensive Market Value Forecasts (2020-2029): Access detailed, data-driven forecasts of the prefabricated construction market's value across a nine-year period, segmented by construction methods, products, materials, and sectors. Granular Product and Component-Level Analysis: Measure the market value of individual prefabricated components - including superstructures, roofs, floors, walls, room modules, and columns & beams - with breakdowns by material and end-use sector. Sector-Wise Breakdown of Prefabrication Demand: Track prefabricated construction adoption across residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, with further segmentation by construction type (e.g., single-family vs. multi-family, office, retail, hospitality). Cross-Segmentation for Deeper Clarity: Leverage detailed cross-tabulations such as Product Material and Product Sector to understand layered market structures and identify segment-specific demand patterns.
Report Scope
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors.
In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Vietnam.
Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Building Construction Sector
- Residential Single-Family Multi Family Commercial Office Retail Hospitality Other Institutional Industrial
Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Methods
- Panelised construction Modular (Volumetric) construction Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction
Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Material
- Aluminium Wood Iron & Steel Concrete Glass Other
Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Type of Product
- Building Superstructure Roof Construction Floor Construction Interior Room Modules Exterior Walls Columns & Beams Other
Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabricated Material - Product
- Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other) Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)
Vietnam Prefabricated Construction Market Size by Prefabrication Product - Construction Sector
- Residential Commercial Industrial Institutional
